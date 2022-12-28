Treasured Georgian-era pub set to be demolished for road expansion

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A treasured pub that dates back to the Georgian era is set to be demolished for a major road expansion.

The Air Balloon on the A417 at Birdlip, Gloucestershire, will close its doors for the last time on New Year's Eve due to being a traffic bottleneck.

The pub was believed to have first opened in 1784 and has been named the Air Balloon for at least 220 years.

It will make way for a new multi-million major road upgrade between Gloucester and Swindon.

The area getting the upgrade is a three-mile stretch of a single-lane carriageway on the A417 between the Brockworth bypass and Cowley roundabout in Gloucestershire.

The junction is a notorious accident blackspot. From 1999 to 2014 there were an estimated 340 casualties.

The pub posted on its social media to announce the closure date for December, 31, at 5 pm.

Staff thanked customers for their continued support over the years and welcomed them for a final drink or meal.

Customers paid their tributes and shared their experiences of the pub on the Facebook post.

Nicki Wadley said she had her first date with her husband at the pub and it was the beginning of their love story.

“Myself and now husband of 27 years had our first date at The Air Balloon. We sat in the corner window seat in the bar, chatted til closing and have been together ever since. We were 17 and 19 and now have our own 17 and 21-year-old. All because of sitting in that corner, in your pub 30 years ago. Memories of that evening and the start of our love story will always remain. Thank you.”

Hayley Amanda Paget said on Facebook she would visit Air Balloon with her late mother and said her family had a long history with the pub.

“When my mum was alive we'd sometimes go across for a Sunday dinner. I remember having amazing puddings! There is a long history and there will be a lot of generations of my family that have visited at some point. It is a difficult one because the road developments are very much needed. I wish you all the best. Please consider saving the building and removing brick by brick to a museum of buildings as there is so much history to be saved.”