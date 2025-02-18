Urgent fire warning to anyone who owns an air fryer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Air fryers are causing significant fire damage in homes, leading to insurance claims averaging tens of thousands of pounds, insurer Aviva has warned.

The company has revealed a concerning trend in home insurance claims related to air fryer fires over the past four years, with some incidents resulting in extensive fire and smoke damage.

The average claim value for 2024 has already reached £29,555. One incident highlighted by Aviva involved a kitchen fire sparked by an air fryer, causing a staggering £80,000 in damages.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire room and destroying the ceiling, walls, cupboards and their contents, along with a washing machine and television.

Aviva described some claims where flames erupted from collapsing and melting air fryers, severely damaging the surfaces beneath them.

open image in gallery Air fryers offer convienience - if used correctly ( Getty Images )

The insurer also noted several instances where air fryers were inadvertently placed on hobs, accidentally igniting when the hob was switched on.

In one incident, a hungry dog was responsible for a hob being accidentally switched on.

The insurer also commissioned a survey by Censuswide, which found that around two-thirds (68 per cent) of people in the research own an air fryer.

Nearly a fifth (19 per cent) of people surveyed said they had encountered potential or actual fire hazards in their homes because of one, such as smoke, overheating or scorching.

The research also indicated that many people do not always follow guidelines and advice when using their air fryer, with only around a fifth (21 per cent) saying they strictly follow the manual provided with their item.

Some people in the survey admitted to regularly over-filling their air fryer and some used it in a non-ventilated area such as a cupboard, according to the survey of 2,000 people in December.

Hannah Davidson, senior underwriting manager at Aviva, said: “With the increasing popularity of air fryers, it’s crucial that users are aware of the associated fire risks. Aviva’s survey shows that nearly one in five UK residents have encountered fire-related issues with air fryers, from smoking and overheating to explosions and fires. This, alongside our claims insights, underscores the need for constant vigilance.”

She added: “Simple practices such as not leaving air fryers unattended, avoiding excessive amounts of oil when cooking, placing air fryers on non-flammable surfaces, and ensuring proper ventilation during use can significantly reduce fire risks. Keeping a fire blanket and a small fire extinguisher in the kitchen is also good practice.

“In the unfortunate event of an air fryer fire, never throw water on an electrical fire. Instead, use a fire blanket or a fire extinguisher rated for electrical fires, and call the fire brigade if necessary.”

Luke Osborne, deputy technical director at charity Electrical Safety First, said that while air fryers have “become a staple part of our kitchen set-up” there is a risk of accidents if people do not ensure they are using them safely.

He said: “Always register the product to make sure you are contactable in the event a fault is detected by the manufacturer. Never overfill your air fryer and never plug the appliance into an extension lead to avoid potential overheating.

“Make sure you keep your power cords away from hot surfaces to avoid damaging cables, which could pose a serious fire risk and always refer to the manufacturer’s instructions when it comes to cleaning your device.”

Here are some tips when using an air fryer

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions Always refer to the user manual for your particular air fryer model for specific guidelines and safety instructions when cooking.

Do not leave an air fryer unattended Monitor an air fryer while it is in use to prevent overheating or other issues.

Avoid excess oil Using too much oil can cause smoke and increase the risk of fire.

Ensure proper placement of the air fryer Place the air fryer on a stable, non-flammable surface, and ensure it is in a well-ventilated area. Avoid placing it under cabinets or in enclosed spaces.

Clean your air fryer regularly Doing so can prevent the build-up of grease and food particles, which may ignite during use and cause a fire.

Check the air fryer for any damage Regularly inspect the power cord and plug for any signs of damage. Do not use the air fryer if you find damage.

Avoid overfilling Do not overfill or overcrowd the basket and allow enough space for air to circulate around the food for even cooking. This will help prevent overheating.

Keep the air fryer away from water Ensure the air fryer is kept away from water and other liquids to prevent electrical hazards. In the case of a fire, never throw water on it.

Have fire safety equipment ready In the case of a fire, use the appropriate safety equipment and call the fire brigade if necessary.