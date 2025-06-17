Air India flight to London cancelled because of ‘precautionary checks’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Air India flight on the same route as a plane that crashed last week has been cancelled because of “precautionary checks”, the airline said.

Flight AI159 was planned to depart Ahmedabad, India, at 1.10pm local time on Tuesday, and arrive at Gatwick airport at 6.25pm BST.

Air India’s website shows the flight was initially delayed by one hour and 50 minutes but was later cancelled.

A flight from Gatwick to Amritsar, India, set to depart at 8pm BST was also axed.

The cancelled flights were scheduled to be operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which is the same type of aircraft that crashed shortly after take-off at Ahmedabad on June 12.

An Air India spokesperson said: “Flight AI 159 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick has been cancelled today due to the unavailability of the aircraft, resulting from airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks, leading to longer than usual turnaround of aircraft, and not due to any technical snag as claimed.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and have made alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination.”

The airline said affected passengers are being offered hotel accommodation and full refunds or rescheduling.

Last week’s crash was one of the deadliest plane accidents in terms of the number of British nationals killed.

The Air India aircraft struck a medical college hostel in a residential part of Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people on board, 52 of whom were British.

The sole surviving passenger was Briton Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

Investigators are yet to determine the cause of the crash.

Indian authority’s ordered Air India to carry out additional maintenance checks on its Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft equipped with GE Aerospace GEnx engines.

The plane that crashed had two GEnx engines.