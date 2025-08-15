Another 10,000 drivers face Citroen recall over faulty airbags
More than 66,000 vehicles have had their new replacement airbags fitted
Citroen has expanded its critical 'stop-drive' airbag campaign, now including C4, DS4, and DS5 models. The urgent recall instructs owners not to drive their vehicles due to a potentially dangerous airbag fault.
This expansion follows an initial recall earlier this year, prompted by a report of fatal injuries sustained by a woman in a 2014 Citroen C3 in Reims, France, last year. That incident led to the recall of C3 models manufactured between 2009 and 2016, and DS3s from 2016 to 2019.
The recall now affects C4 models built between 2010 and 2011, DS4s from 2010 and 2011 and DS5s produced from 2010 and 2013, resulting in 9,968 vehicles across the UK.
A Citroen spokesperson told the PA News Agency: “To date, more than 66,000 vehicles have had their new replacement airbags fitted. We forecast that the majority of customer vehicles will have their new replacement airbags fitted by the end of September, with the remaining cases handled as swiftly as possible within the coming weeks.”
They added: “In addition, Stellantis has proactively decided to expand the stop-drive to include additional Citroen C4 (2010-2011), DS4 (2010-2011), and DS5 (2010-2013) vehicles. In the UK, this amounts to an additional 9,968 vehicles.”
Citroen says that owners can check if their vehicle has been affected and what actions they will need to take by simply typing in their vehicle’s VIN number into the brand’s ‘check tool’ on the Citroen website.
