Airlines reduce baggage loss by using new tech, report shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of bags lost by airlines decreased last year because the aviation sector is utilising technological innovations, according to a new report.

Aviation technology company Sita said 33.4 million bags were mishandled in 2024, compared with 33.8 million during the previous year.

Given the 8.2% increase in passenger numbers, the rate of bags lost fell to 6.3 per 1,000 passengers, down from 6.9 in 2023.

This is a 67% drop since 2007.

Sita said airports and airlines are handling baggage with “more precision” by using real-time tracking, AI-powered analytics and self-service systems.

The report stated that these advancements are “no longer experimental, they are becoming standard and they are clearly having an effect”.

Sita chief executive David Lavorel said: “We’ve seen a radical shift with automation and the widespread use of real-time tracking.

“Passengers now expect their baggage experience to be as easy and transparent as using a rideshare or delivery app.

“It’s no longer just about moving bags, it’s about delivering a smooth, connected journey.

“Airlines are ready to tap into technology that improves the passenger experience while keeping costs down and being simple to roll out.

“Together with our partners, we’re reimagining baggage handling to give passengers full visibility and control from departure to arrival, giving them peace of mind and making travel simpler and better.”

Despite the improvement, lost bags cost the aviation industry an estimated five billion US dollars (£4.2 billion) last year from courier returns, customer service, claims handling and lost productivity.

Delays remained the most common baggage issue last year, accounting for 74% of mishandling incidents.

Of the 33.4 million mishandled bags, some 66% were “resolved” within 48 hours, the report added.