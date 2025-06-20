Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Alan Cumming to receive honorary degree from University of St Andrews

Graduation ceremonies will include ‘distinguished individuals’ honoured for their contribution to sport, politics, science, medicine and the arts.

Sarah Ward
Friday 20 June 2025 12:47 BST
Alan Cumming attending the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Alan Cumming attending the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Actor Alan Cumming is to receive an honorary degree from the University of St Andrews during a week of graduations for students from almost 90 countries.

More than 2,200 students will gather at the University of St Andrews from June 30 for summer graduation ceremonies.

Graduates from 88 different countries, including Canada, Australia and Nepal will receive their awards in the Younger Hall from June 30 to July 4.

The graduation ceremony season will include nine “distinguished individuals” honoured for their contributions to sport, politics, science, medicine and the arts.

Marvel actor and The Traitors US presenter Alan Cumming will receive an honorary degree on Thursday July 3, while BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner will be presented with one on Friday July 4.

Sustainability campaigner Sara Parkin and US golfer Judy Rankin will also receive the accolade during the week.

Also recognised will be Russian-American scientist Eugene Koonin and political theorist and feminist writer Professor Cynthia Enloe.

There is one ceremony on June 30 at 2pm, while the other ceremonies will occur twice in one day.

