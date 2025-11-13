Cumming in independence call: Westminster should get boots off our necks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK Government’s decision to strike down gender reforms in Scotland shows why the country needs independence, Alan Cumming has said, as he told Westminster to “get your boots off our necks”.

The Scottish actor, who is a vocal Yes supporter, said it “blows my mind” to see ministers in London “interfering in what the democratically elected people have decided to do”.

The Traitors US star pointed to the Scottish Government’s failed attempts to achieve a second independence referendum and the deposit return scheme – both of which were deemed to be outwith Holyrood’s powers.

The 60-year-old said he believed Scotland would achieve independence within his lifetime.

Asked if his feelings on the union had changed in recent years, he told the PA news agency: “I feel stronger. Just the very act that we, our Parliament, our democratically elected Parliament, voted to have another referendum and that was struck down by another Parliament.

“The fact that we tried to make it better for trans people to live in Scotland – that was struck down by another Parliament.

“Even the bloody recycling thing – we’re not allowed to even help the planet.

“Those three things seem to me to be, you know, drop the mic, that’s why we should have independence, because every time we try and do something good or make a decision for ourselves, it gets struck down.

“That’s why you should have independence so you don’t have another government interfering in what the democratically elected people have decided to do.

“It just blows my mind.”

A Supreme Court judgment in 2022 unanimously ruled that Holyrood did not have the power to legislate for an independence referendum, which is reserved to Westminster.

Then first minister Nicola Sturgeon had said she planned to hold a second poll in 2023 following the 2021 Holyrood election which returned a majority of pro-independence MSPs.

Westminster, under Tory and Labour governments, have consistently refused to allow a second referendum.

In 2023, then Scottish secretary Alister Jack blocked the Gender Recognition Reform Bill – which aimed to make it easier for trans people to change their legally recognised sex. Opponents warned it was a threat to women’s rights.

Meanwhile, in the same year, Holyrood’s deposit return scheme was denied the go-ahead by UK ministers unless it conformed with a UK-wide approach that excluded glass.

Mr Cumming, speaking as he announced his inaugural season as artistic director of the Pitlochry Festival Theatre, attacked the UK Government.

He said: “These people are idiots. These people who are running this country are idiots, and we all know it.

“I think it’s partly to do this confidence thing, you know, let’s just give it a go.

“We gave it a go with Brexit, that didn’t go so well – I think we could do better.”

The Scot, who is from Aberfeldy, Perthshire, said he believed Scotland would leave the UK in his lifetime.

“We’ve got to keep we’ve got to keep at it. We’ve got to keep reminding people of the shit we’re having shovelled on top of us.

“Just look at it. How dare they, the audacity, the way they just deride Scotland and historically, all the things that have been hidden from us, and all the lies that we’re subsidy junkies – lies, lies, lies.

“Just get your boots off our necks, Westminster.”