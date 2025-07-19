Former jockey who helped Minehead crash victims says he ‘couldn’t sleep’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former professional jockey who helped adults and children involved in a school bus crash said he “couldn’t sleep” because of the trauma of what he saw.

Alan Jones, 64, ferried passengers to safety by driving them to a safe hub on his quad bike following the crash in Somerset on Thursday.

A 10-year-old boy died and six children and three adults remain in hospital after the vehicle left the A396 at Cutcombe Hill near Minehead and slid down a 20ft slope.

The bus had been carrying 60 to 70 pupils and staff from Minehead Middle School, who were returning from a trip to Exmoor Zoo days before the end of term.

Mr Jones, who now works as a trainer and lives at East Harwood Farm, said he took a total of eight adults and children to the Rest and Be Thankful Inn in Wheddon Cross after their school bus overturned.

As he had a quad bike, he felt he would be able to get to the road, which had been closed, via the fields and took a rope with him.

“It’s the most remote place,” he said.

“The children coming out of that accident wouldn’t have known where they were.

“I think it would have been wrong not to try and help. I was there in under 10 minutes.

“When I got there, the road was closed and the police were everywhere. Everybody was just looking at the bus.

“I didn’t know there were any fatalities at the time, but I knew there were children still in the bus, and all of the police officers were just basically around the bus and there wasn’t anybody else about, really; I was the only local person there.”

He said he first helped two teachers on the side of the road.

As he drove the two women slowly round the bends towards the pub, he saw a group of children and one adult who had been instructed to head to the pub which had been set up as a safe hub.

He said: “They were just sort of stranded there. They didn’t know what was going on, really.

“They wouldn’t have known where they were and there were high trees behind and in front of them because the road runs through the cliff a bit.

“You could see they were injured and crying and upset.

“It was too far, these were very young middle school children. They’d just been upside down in a bus, over a cliff, all the windows had broken in the bus, and they’d scrambled out and been helped out by emergency services.

“I presume some of them were told to make their way up but they just couldn’t walk up.”

When he got to the top, ambulances picked up the two women so he returned to pick up another teacher and child.

He said: “They were in shock. They didn’t really say a lot.

“One teacher said: ‘I’m never going back on a bus or coach ever again’.”

Mr Jones said he could not get to sleep when he returned home to bed.

“They’re just so innocent and it wasn’t their fault. It was a sorry sight,” he added.

“When you hear it’s children from a middle school, I should think everybody dropped everything like I did, because it’s just something about children – they’re pretty helpless, really.

“They couldn’t even walk to the pub because they just got tired, which is quite sad.”

The crash happened between Wheddon Cross and Timberscombe, at about 3.15pm on Thursday.

The vehicle left the road, overturned and came to rest about 20ft from the road, down a steep slope.

Recovery of the vehicle and the investigation are complex, and the PA news agency understands the road will remain closed until the beginning of next week.

Fundraisers have also been set up for affected families, amounting to tens of thousands of pounds in total so far.

Tributes have been left at the school, which remained closed on Friday.