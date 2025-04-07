Alan Shearer’s foundation to help disabled people reaches £7m landmark

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A foundation to help profoundly disabled people which was set up by former England football captain Alan Shearer has reached the £7 million landmark.

The Premier League’s all-time top scorer has set a new challenge to raise an extra £70,000 a year – on top of the annual target of £250,000 – to keep the Alan Shearer Centre in Newcastle running.

When he retired from football almost 20 years ago, the Newcastle United star gave away the proceeds from his testimonial and he said he is “hooked” on supporting his foundation.

Fundraising has now topped £7 million thanks to events such as an annual ball and a golf day.

But escalating operating costs means Shearer has had to increase his annual fundraising target to £320,000.

He said: “When I finished playing in 2006, a good friend asked if I would consider supporting a new activity centre for people with complex disabilities.

“The moment I saw the vision and plans for the facility – and realised the life-changing impact it could have and the difference it could make to people’s lives – I was all in. I committed the money there and then.

“At that time I was a brand ambassador for the NSPCC and I was already supporting other charities close to my heart.

“It really hit home to me just how fortunate I’d been to play professional football for a career and to live my boyhood dream.

“It just felt right for me to be giving back to help other people and good causes.

“I’ve been hooked ever since and I’m fully committed to raising as much money as I possibly can, for as long as I can, to sustain the fantastic work that takes place every day at the activity centre.”

He added: “I can’t put into words just how much that support means to me and everyone involved with the centre. I will do anything I can to help.

“There’s still loads to do and I’m looking forward to getting behind the next wave of fundraising.

“I want to do whatever I can to make sure that the centre not only survives but thrives for years to come.”

– The Alan Shearer Centre, operated and managed by charity St Cuthbert’s Care, provides 5,000 members with access to a range of facilities free of charge.