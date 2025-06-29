Urgent recall for popular Aldi chicken product over contamination fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aldi has issued an urgent recall notice for a popular sandwich filling over fears it has become contaminated with plastic.

BM Foods Ltd is recalling Chicken Cooked Meat Trimmings sold at the budget supermarket.

“The possible presence of pieces of plastic in the products which presents a choking hazard and makes them unsafe to eat,” a recall notice from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) read.

The recall affects the 400g pack of cooked chicken with the 50328453 batch code, and the 04/07/2025 use by date.

The FSA advises people who have bought the product not to consume the chicken, and instead, return it to their nearest Aldi store for a full refund.

Aldi said it apologises “that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation”.

open image in gallery BM Foods Ltd is recalling Chicken Cooked Meat Trimmings sold at the budget supermarket. ( PA Archive )

Anyone with concerns can contact Aldi’s customer service, it said.

The FSA said that notices would be put up in Aldi stores where the items are sold, telling customers to return them.

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

Earlier this week, Aldi had to recall its Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter because it contains milk, which is not mentioned on the label.

Last month, SPAR discovered Listeria monocytogenes in three of its chicken products, prompting an urgent food recall from the supermarket.

The three products flagged by the supermarket are from the SPAR Enjoy Local Cooked Chicken range, including its Chicken Pieces, 150g, Chicken Slices, 150g, and Chicken Fillets, 300g. They all fall under the 5126 batch code and have a use by date of 21 May 2025.

The organism can cause listeriosis, which has flu-like symptoms, including high temperatures, muscle aches and sickness. In rare cases, the infection can cause severe complications, such as meningitis.