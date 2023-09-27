Aldi reveals where in the UK it wants to open new stores

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Supermarket giant Aldi has revealed the areas where it wants to open new stores as it invests £1.4 billion over the next two years.

The company, Britain’s fourth largest supermarket chain, said it had attracted around one million extra customers in the past 12 months.

It opened its 1,000th store earlier this month and has a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK.

Priority locations where Aldi is searching for sites include parts of London, Penzance, Bath, Maidenhead, Worthing, Warrington, Newcastle upon Tyne, Nottingham, Derby, Birmingham, Cambridge, York, Cardiff and Cathcart.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don’t have an Aldi already.

“The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing.”