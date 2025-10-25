What are the Aldi ‘secret’ shops? 11 stores to open across the country
Aldi’s sustainability chief said this was a new example of how the company was working to cut food waste
Aldi has opened a number of exclusive food shops where products can be bought for ultra-low prices, but there is a catch.
The groceries retailer is launching 11 staff-only range of stores at distribution centres across the country, which are set to sell products that can’t be sold in stores but are still safe to eat. Its the latest rollout in the supermarket’s plans to reduce food waste.
Warehouse Operations and Office colleagues will have the chance to buy the products that aren’t fit to be sold in stores but are still perfectly good to consume. It’s expected to prevent an estimated 240 tones of food waste each year.
The retailer’s latest announcement comes after a successful trial at the Darlington Regional Distribution Centre.
Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “The Colleague Shop is another example of how we’re working to cut food waste across our operations.
“It’s a practical initiative that benefits both colleagues and the environment, and we’re pleased to extend it nationwide following a successful pilot.”
Now, these “colleague shops” will be rolled out across all of Aldi’s 11 Regional Distribution Centres nationwide, from Bathgate in Scotland to Sheppey in Kent.
There will be stores in Bolton, Goldthorpe and Sawley, as well as Cardiff, Atherstone and Neston. Southern workers will be able to visit the shops in Chelmsford and Swindon. as well.
In 2022, Aldi reduced food waste within its operations by 57 per cent compared to 2017, successfully meeting its 2030 target eight years ahead of schedule. Following this achievement, the company revised its goal and is now aiming to reduce food waste by 90 per cent by 2030, against a 2017 baseline.
Aldi lost its title of cheapest supermarket in the UK for the first time in nearly two years in the summer, with rival Lidl taking its place.
Price analysis by consumer group Which? looked at an average basket of 76 grocery shopping products across July, including both popular brands and own-brands, with Lidl edging out its discount rival by less than £1 overall – or slightly more if loyalty cards were used.
Lidl’s total price was £128 with the loyalty card and £128.40 without, while Aldi came in at £129.25.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments