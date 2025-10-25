What are the Aldi ‘secret’ shops? 11 stores to open across the country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aldi has opened a number of exclusive food shops where products can be bought for ultra-low prices, but there is a catch.

The groceries retailer is launching 11 staff-only range of stores at distribution centres across the country, which are set to sell products that can’t be sold in stores but are still safe to eat. Its the latest rollout in the supermarket’s plans to reduce food waste.

Warehouse Operations and Office colleagues will have the chance to buy the products that aren’t fit to be sold in stores but are still perfectly good to consume. It’s expected to prevent an estimated 240 tones of food waste each year.

The retailer’s latest announcement comes after a successful trial at the Darlington Regional Distribution Centre.

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “The Colleague Shop is another example of how we’re working to cut food waste across our operations.

“It’s a practical initiative that benefits both colleagues and the environment, and we’re pleased to extend it nationwide following a successful pilot.”

Now, these “colleague shops” will be rolled out across all of Aldi’s 11 Regional Distribution Centres nationwide, from Bathgate in Scotland to Sheppey in Kent.

There will be stores in Bolton, Goldthorpe and Sawley, as well as Cardiff, Atherstone and Neston. Southern workers will be able to visit the shops in Chelmsford and Swindon. as well.

In 2022, Aldi reduced food waste within its operations by 57 per cent compared to 2017, successfully meeting its 2030 target eight years ahead of schedule. Following this achievement, the company revised its goal and is now aiming to reduce food waste by 90 per cent by 2030, against a 2017 baseline.

Aldi lost its title of cheapest supermarket in the UK for the first time in nearly two years in the summer, with rival Lidl taking its place.

Price analysis by consumer group Which? looked at an average basket of 76 grocery shopping products across July, including both popular brands and own-brands, with Lidl edging out its discount rival by less than £1 overall – or slightly more if loyalty cards were used.

Lidl’s total price was £128 with the loyalty card and £128.40 without, while Aldi came in at £129.25.