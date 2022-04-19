Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers.

Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.

Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.”

The force added that both girls “ have links to Hereford, Bromyard and Worcester and could be on a train”.

“Anyone who has seen or heard from Aleighsha or Livia, or has information about their whereabouts, is asked to call 999.”