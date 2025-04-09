London scientist found dismembered in suitcase on outskirts of Colombian city

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Colombia have offered a $12,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of an Italian tourist who had travelled from London after working for eight years at the Royal Biological Society.

The victim's dismembered remains were discovered in a suitcase on the city's outskirts, prompting a widespread investigation.

In a message posted on X on Monday, Santa Marta Mayor Carlos Pinedo promised the gruesome death of Alessandro Coatti would not go unpunished.

"Delinquents must know that in Santa Marta there is no room for criminality, we will chase them until we bring them to justice," he wrote.

Investigators said the Italian tourist was dismembered after he was killed, with some of his remains stuffed into a black suitcase found by police Sunday.

Coatti was a 42-year-old molecular biologist who was traveling in South America after working in London for eight years at the Royal Biological Society.

open image in gallery Santa Marta ( Unsplash/@yvesalarie )

The Royal Biological Society paid tribute to him in a statement after the news was announced.

It read: “Alessandro, known as Ale, worked for the Royal Society of Biology for eight years as Science Policy Officer in the Science Policy team before being promoted to Senior Science Policy Officer.

“He was a passionate and dedicated scientist, leading RSB animal science work, writing numerous submissions, organising events, and giving evidence in the House of Commons. He left the RSB at the end of 2024 to volunteer in Ecuador and travel in South America.

“Ale was funny, warm, intelligent, loved by everyone he worked with, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and worked with him. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to his friends and family at this truly awful time.”

A hotel worker who spoke to Colombian newspaper El Tiempo said Coatti had inquired about visiting the village of Minca and was conducting research on local animal species.

Santa Marta is surrounded by pristine beaches and lush mountains that have made it a popular destination with international travelers. The city of half a million people has struggled to contain crime, however, and police registered 194 murders in 2024.