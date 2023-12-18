‘Abducted’ Alex Batty breaks silence as he reunites with grandmother after six years

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alex Batty, the teenager found in France after being missing for six years, has spoken out for the first time since he arrived back in the UK.

The teenager arrived back in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on Saturday evening after was found hiking by a roadside by a French driver who brought him to the authorities.

He met his step-grandfather at Toulouse airport on Saturday before boarding a flight back to the UK to reunite with his family, Police said.

As he returned from a shopping trip with a relative on Monday, the now 17-year-old told reporters outside: “I’m glad to be home for Christmas.”

He was allegedly taken by his mother Melanie Batty, who did not have parental guardianship rights, and his grandfather David Batty, when the trio went on a holiday to Spain in 2017.

French prosecutors, who had spoken to the 17-year-old teenager, said he had lived a nomadic lifestyle with his mother and grandfather and had moved from place to place in Spain, Morocco and France.

The owners of a farmhouse in France where the teenager apparently regularly visited said they knew Alex as Zach and he arrived at the site with his grandfather and mother.

They added that his grandfather worked as a handyman in exchange for room and board for himself and Alex while his mother did not live at the property.

The whereabouts of Alex’s mother is unknown, although French prosecutors said he told them she intended to take him to Finland, which prompted his decision to return to the UK.

On the whereabouts of Alex’s mother and grandfather, French prosecutor Antoine Leroy said: “It is possible that the mother at this time has in fact gone to Finland, as she planned.

“The grandfather, who has always been with his daughter and grandson, is said to have died approximately six months ago.”

Assistant chief constable Matt Boyle, of Greater Manchester Police, said the force was yet to establish the full circumstances of Alex’s disappearance and whether or not a criminal investigation would be opened.

The force are yet to take a statement from the teenager.

Mr Boyle told a press conference at the force’s headquarters on Saturday night: “Speaking with him [Alex] at a pace that feels comfortable to him will ultimately determine how this case is progressed, and whether there is a criminal investigation to ensue.

“Our continued focus is supporting Alex and his family, in partnership with other local agencies – to ensure that they are safe, their wellbeing is looked after, and his re-integration with society is as easy as possible.”

He added: “He may now be six years older than when he went missing, but he is still a young person.”

His grandmother Susan Caruana previously said she “can’t wait” to see him when he returns.

She added on Friday: “I cannot begin to express my relief and happiness that Alex has been found safe and well.

“I spoke with him last night and it was so good to hear his voice and see his face again. I can’t wait to see him when we’re reunited.”

