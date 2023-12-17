Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alex Batty’s grandfather may still be alive according to neighbours in a remote French hamlet where the family has been lying low since 2017.

Alex was allegedly taken by his mother Melanie Batty, who did not have parental guardianship rights, and his grandfather David Batty, when the trio went on a holiday to Spain.

The 17-year-old touched down in the UK on Saturday on a flight accompanied by police and his step-grandfather for an emotional reunion with his grandmother, Susan Caruana.

Alex Batty, now 17, who was found in France (Family handout/PA Media)

Alex, his mother and grandfather were believed to have been living a nomadic lifestyle in spiritual communities over the past few years.

On Friday, French prosecutors said the teenager’s mother may be in Finland, while his grandfather David died six months ago.

But this update came as a shock to neighbours in La Bastide, one of whom saw David - known as Peter by locals - who claimed he saw him alive and well, mowing his lawn at his rustic cottage just over a week ago.

Alex had been staying at a Gite in La Bastide, France (Google/Jack Check)

One of his neighbours, identified as Sebastian, told Mail Online: “Peter is not dead. I saw him a week ago, maybe ten days ago. He was mowing the grass in front of the Gite. Peter was a nice person. He was very shy.

“He would speak with me. I tried to speak to him in English but he was evasive. The owner of the Gite, Fred, would host drinks in the garden in the summer. But Peter would never join us.”

He added that Alex seemed “happy and healthy” growing up in the remote village and appeared to not be “being held against his will”.

“I don’t know why the boy told the police that his grandad had died six months ago. I think he was telling a story to the police to cover for his grandad.”

Alex with his mother Melanie Batty and grandfather David Batty in a video they issued saying they were not returning home (Supplied)

On the whereabouts of Alex’s mother and grandfather, Mr Leroy said: “It is possible that the mother at this time has in fact gone to Finland, as she planned.

“The grandfather, who has always been with his daughter and grandson, is said to have died approximately six months ago.”

Alex was described as “tired” but “in good health” after being checked over by French officials and seemed “intelligent” even though he had not attended school for six years.

The prosecutor also said the boy did not appear to have been subjected to any physical violence.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman told The Independent: “There likely won’t be anything else now until Alex has been properly spoken with by GMP, which will be at a pace that’s right for him.

“Grandad status is unknown to us, that came from the French press conference, so not something I can confirm for you at this point.”

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle said: “It gives me great pleasure to say that Alex has now made his safe return back to the UK after six years.

“Earlier today, Alex met with a family member alongside GMP officers at Toulouse Airport, before heading back to the UK. This moment was undoubtedly huge for him and his loved ones, and we are glad that they have been able to see each other again after all this time.

“We are aware that the French authorities disclosed detailed information during yesterday’s press conference relating to what Alex may have been doing, and where he has been, over his years missing.

“GMP are yet to obtain any formal statements from Alex and therefore we cannot comment on this at this time. Speaking with him, at a pace that feels comfortable to him, will ultimately determine how this case is progressed and whether there is a criminal investigation to ensue.”

He added: “Our continued focus is supporting Alex and his family in partnership with other local agencies to ensure they are safe, their wellbeing is looked after, and his reintegration with society is as easy as possible.

“We are yet to establish the full circumstances surrounding his disappearance, but no matter what, understand that this may be an overwhelming process. He may now be six years older than when he went missing, but he is still a young person.

“I would continue to ask for the community and media’s support in granting Alex and his family privacy as they look to move forward.”

