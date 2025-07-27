Alex Jones had ‘no idea’ about complaints made against Jermaine Jenas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welsh broadcaster Alex Jones has said she had “no idea” about complaints made against her former co-presenter Jermaine Jenas.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was removed from the presenting team at BBC’s Match Of The Day and The One Show following alleged issues relating to workplace conduct.

Before he was sacked in August, Jenas had been a regular pundit on sports programmes and a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Jones, 48, who co-presented with Jenas on The One Show, told the Big Issue she did not know about the complaints until he had left.

She said: “I very much take people on face value. But with JJ [Jenas] I didn’t know what was going on.

“I had no idea. I thought he was taking extended leave.

“The BBC didn’t share with me what was going on until they actually dealt with it. And, you know, they did what they thought was right.

“If that was my daughter and she felt uncomfortable with someone’s behaviour, I hope that whatever company she was working for would deal with it swiftly as well.”

After being sacked from the BBC, Jenas apologised, saying he had done “nothing illegal” and that “inappropriate messages” sent were “between two consenting adults”.

Months later, Jenas’ wife, Ellie Penfold, announced the couple had split up after 16 years together.

In a statement on her Instagram story, Penfold said: “I never imagined I would have to share something so personal with the public, but given the situation, I feel it’s necessary.

“After 16 years together and 4 wonderful children, Jermaine and I have decided to part ways.

“We will remain friends and continue to co-parent.”

Jenas returned to broadcasting on TalkSport radio in February after the outlet distanced itself from him in the wake of his departure from the BBC.

It is not the first time Jones has had a co-presenter leave The One Show with Jason Manford, who joined the programme at the same time as her in August 2010, resigning only three months into the role for sharing sexual internet messages with female fans.

Despite co-presenting on the show for a few months, Jones said she is still “really good pals” with Manford.

– The full interview with Alex Jones can be read in this week’s Big Issue, on sale now.