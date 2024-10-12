Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies aged 69

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Tributes have flooded in for former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond, who has died aged 69.

The Alba Party leader, who served as Scotland’s first minister between 2007 and 2014, passed away on Saturday after giving a speech in North Macedonia.

Describing his death as “sudden” and “a shock”, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar paid tribute to Mr Salmond as “a central figure in politics for over three decades”.

Anas Sarwar said Alex Salmond’s ‘contribution to the Scottish political landscape cannot be overstated’ ( Getty )

Mr Sarwar said: “His contribution to the Scottish political landscape cannot be overstated.

“It is right that we recognise Alex’s service to our country as first minister and to the communities he represented as both MP and MSP.”

He added: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time and on behalf of Scottish Labour I offer our sincere condolences to all who will be mourning his loss.”

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer led tributes to the titan of Scottish politics, saying: “For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy.

Sir Keir Starmer said Alex Salmond was a ‘monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics’ ( PA )

“As first minister of Scotland, he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history, and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.

“My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family, and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government, I offer them our condolences today.”

And leader of the opposition Rishi Sunak said: “Alex Salmond was a huge figure in our politics. While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace.”

Tributes have flooded in for Alex Salmond from across the political spectrum ( PA )

Tributes to Mr Salmond – who was leader of the Scottish National Party on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014 – have come from across the political spectrum.

Tom Tugendhat MP, who was recently knocked out of the Conservative leadership race, praised Mr Salmond as “a towering figure who shaped our politics for a generation”.

Mr Tugendhat continued: “He will not be forgotten. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Mr Salmond leaves a chequered legacy, having been accused of sexual assault by 10 women between June 2008 and November 2014. He was cleared of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape.

The Edinburgh High Court in 2020 returned not guilty verdicts on 12 charges and returned a not proven verdict on a charge of sexual assault with intent to rape.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said: “I am shocked and saddened to hear of Alex Salmond’s sudden passing.

“No matter our political beliefs, we can all respect his dedication to public service as an MSP, MP and first minister of Scotland.

“He will be remembered as a formidable and impressive politician who made a lasting impact on our country.

“The thoughts of everyone in the Scottish Conservative Party are with his family and friends.”

Scottish secretary Ian Murray said: “It is impossible to overstate the impact Alex Salmond had on Scotland and on our politics.

Alex Salmond was a crucial mentor to Nicola Sturgeon, who dominated Scottish politics for nearly a decade after his resignation ( Getty )

“He served the country he loved as first minister and will be dearly missed by many.

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace.”

As leader of the SNP, Mr Salmond played a crucial role in securing a referendum on Scottish independence in 2014, standing down the day after his Yes campaign lost by 55 per cent to 45 per cent. He was also a crucial mentor to his successor as SNP leader and first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who dominated Scottish politics from Mr Salmond’s resignation until 2023.

On Saturday night she said she was “shocked and sorry to learn of Alex Salmond’s death”.

“Obviously, I cannot pretend that the events of the past few years which led to the breakdown of our relationship did not happen, and it would not be right for me to try,” she added.

But she said: “It remains the fact that for many years Alex was an incredibly significant figure in my life. He was my mentor, and for more than a decade we formed one of the most successful partnerships in UK politics.

“Alex modernised the SNP and led us into government for the first time, becoming Scotland’s fourth first minister and paving the way for the 2014 referendum which took Scotland to the brink of independence.

“He will be remembered for all of that. My thoughts are with Moira, his wider family and his friends.”

In a statement on X/Twitter, the SNP said: “Alex Salmond, former leader of the SNP and first minister of Scotland, has died. His leadership brought the SNP into the mainstream and the Scottish Government. He was a titan of the independence movement. Our thoughts are with Moira and his family.”

Former SNP leader Humza Yousaf, whose relationship with Mr Salmond was tested when he formed the Alba party, said that, despite their differences, “there’s no doubt about the enormous contribution he made to Scottish and UK politics”.

He added: “ As well as helping to transform the SNP into the dominant political force it is today. My condolences to his family and friends.”

And, in a touching tribute, Scottish broadcaster Andrew Neil said: “So sad to learn that Alex Salmond has died. I had lunch with him in London only three weeks ago — an epic lunch as it transpired, as was fitting with Alex — and he was in fine form. Full of plans and plots. He even paid! His upbeat mood then makes this all the more surprising and sad.

“He and I could not have been more different in terms of Scotland’s position in the UK but we had a mutual respect and he knew I always regarded him as the most accomplished and significant Scottish politician of modern times. He was also the best of company. To be with him was always a joy. I will miss him hugely. So will Scotland. My condolences to his wonderful wife.”

Scotland’s first minister John Swinney said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former first minister Alex Salmond, and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife Moira and to his family.

“Over many years, Alex made an enormous contribution to political life – not just within Scotland, but across the UK and beyond.

“Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her independence. He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into government and led Scotland so close to becoming an independent country.

“There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family and his many friends right across the political spectrum.”