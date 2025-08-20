Former Salmond staffer rejects Sturgeon claims in book as ‘obviously false’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicola Sturgeon’s new book contains “falsehoods at worst, fabrications at best” about her predecessor, Alex Salmond’s former chief of staff has claimed.

Geoff Aberdein, who worked for Mr Salmond when he was first minister, hit out at Ms Sturgeon, saying: “I was brought up that you didn’t speak ill of the dead.

“But I think if you’re going to speak ill of the dead, at least make your claims accurate.”

He told the Holyrood Sources podcast that Mr Salmond’s widow Moira was “particularly upset and frustrated at a lot of what has been said” about her late husband, who died suddenly in October 2024.

Mr Aberdein continued: “I think it was important to set out and correct the record not just because Alex is not in position to defend himself, but for myself as well and the series of other officials and civil servants that have contacted me.”

Claims that Mr Salmond was the person who leaked the story of the sexual harassment allegations against him are “obviously false”, Mr Aberdein insisted.

He said that when his former boss took the phone call to say the story about the allegations was being published by the Daily Record he was actually meeting lawyers to “draft a legal summons to prevent Nicola Sturgeon’s Government from making the allegations public”.

Mr Aberdeen said: “To suggest Alex was simultaneously leaking documents deeply damaging to his reputation whilst at the same time paying lawyers a lot of money to get a court order to prevent publication of the same material is just utterly absurd.”

Mr Salmond went on to be acquitted of all the charges against him in a court case in 2020.

Mr Aberdein also dismissed claims by Ms Sturgeon that Mr Salmond “didn’t read” the white paper on independence which had been produced by the Scottish government in the run up to the 2014 referendum.

In her recently published memoir, Frankly, Ms Sturgeon spoke out about her “cold fury” with her former leader over his “abdication of responsibility” on the key document.

Mr Aberdein – who said he would not be reading the book – accepted that his former boss “delegated the responsibility for drafting the white paper to Nicola Sturgeon”.

However he insisted: “To suggest, as I think was the purpose of this story, that he wasn’t engaged in the process of a prospectus for independence is utterly nonsense.

The former Salmond chief of staff also rejected claims that Mr Salmond was “apparently against same-sex marriage” – saying that this was “demonstrably false”.

Mr Aberdein told the podcast Mr Salmond had “declared his personal support for gay marriage for the first time” in a newspaper article in April 2011.

And he added that while the SNP election manifesto that year had pledged to consult on the issue Mr Salmond “chose to come out… excuse the pun, the turn of phrase, ahead of that result, to say that he personally supported it.”

With the SNP having won the 2011 Holyrood election, Mr Aberdein recalled “being in the room with advisors, civil servants and indeed ministers about how we would go about reassuring different sections of our society about that legislation, particularly religious leaders and other civic leaders”.

He also made the “obvious point” that “if Alex Salmond didn’t want legislation to be progressed, he was the first minister of a majority SNP government, it wouldn’t have been progressed”.

Mr Aberdeen said: “The point falls down on that alone.”