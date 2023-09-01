Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A February hospital visit with an asthma attack resulted in an unexpected diagnosis for award-winning author Alex Wheatle: he has prostate cancer.

Now, the 60-year-old says he is determined to raise awareness about the disease which affects twice as many Black men than their white counterparts.

Having released two new books this year, the novel Kemosha of the Caribbean and his memoirs Sufferah, Mr Wheatle was riding high after Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe’ series, consisting of a TV drama based on his life, won a BAFTA award in 2021.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Mr Wheatle recounted the immediate aftermath of his cancer diagnosis - which he publicly revealed this week - and how hard it was to break the news to his loved ones.

“It was a big shock and it’s especially hard news to tell your family,” the father-of-three said.

The writer, who grew up in care, said that he felt “cheated” and also struggled with telling his five siblings and 92-year-old mother with whom he had been reunited 20 years ago.

“I haven’t known them all my life; it’s only been 20-odd years or so since I traced them,” he said. “It feels like I’ve been cheated, in a way. All of us have managed to build this fantastic relationship - and then this happens.”

Early-stage prostate cancer often doesn’t carry symptoms; that was true in this writer’s case.

It’s only after Mr Wheatle’s wife mentioned his recent weight loss and lingering cough to a consultant during that chance hospital appointment, that the all-important medical examinations were conducted. When it comes to illnesses like cancer, early detection is crucial.

“This is how I started to have all these tests,” he said. “Results then showed that I had cancer in my bone marrow and it was further discovered that the original source of the cancer was my prostate.

“I could have had it for up to two years, doctors told me. I didn’t expect it because I had no symptoms.”

Wheatle has written over 17 books across a two-decade career (Alex Wheatle)

He added: “I’d experienced a bit back pain and, being a writer, I thought that came with the job because I sit down for long periods and my posture is not that good.”

Though the cancer is advanced, the writer has been told that it is treatable and he’s already receiving care.

The charismatic writer, who has penned over 17 books, is now focusing on raising awareness of prostate cancer, helping more Black men to attend health screenings.

“I want to help other people. I was alarmed to learn that Black men are twice as likely to get this form of cancer than white people,” Mr Wheatle said.

The Cane Warriors novelist is calling for a national campaign inviting men for prostate cancer screenings, saying that it could save lives.

“When women are screened for cervical cancer, they receive a letter asking them to attend smear appointments,” he said.

“Given that prostate cancer is so prevalent, especially for Black men, then why aren’t we being invited for screenings so it could be detected very early?”

Alex Wheatle (Sheyi Cole) amid civil unrest in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe (BBC/McQueen Limited/Will Robson-Scott)

Mr Wheatle’s health update comes months after actor Colin McFarlane’s announcement that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Amy Rylance, at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “I’m hopeful that Alex Wheatle’s bravery in sharing his experience of prostate cancer will raise awareness in Black communities across the UK, helping more men to get diagnosed in time for a cure.

“When prostate cancer is in its early, treatable stages it’s often symptomless. Because Black men have double the risk of prostate cancer and develop it younger, we strongly recommend they talk to their GP about a regular PSA blood test from the age of 45.

“Alex is right that you won’t get invited for testing – instead take our 30-second Risk Checker on the Prostate Cancer UK website, to quickly find out your own risk and what you can do about it.”

The reasons for racial disparities in diagnoses are not well-known; it’s thought to be a combination of reasons including genetic factors.

Affectionately known as the ‘Bard of Brixton’, Wheatle credits his earlier years of growing up in the district with helping to mould him. (Getty Images)

In his biography Sufferah: Memoir of a Brixton Reggae Head last year, Mr Wheatle details how reggae music became his salvation through a childhood marred by abuse and police brutality.

Affectionately known as the ‘Bard of Brixton’, he credits his earlier years of growing up in the district with helping to mould him.

“My experiences in a children’s home and in Brixton helped me carve myself out as such,” he said. “I’m no different to the DJ who used to come to the dance on Friday and Saturday nights, telling stories about the local neighbourhood in his lyrics.