Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Alexei Navalny vigil held outside Russian embassy in London

Oliver Browning
Friday 16 February 2024 19:18
Comments
Close

Watch live as crowds gather at a vigil for Alexei Navalny outside the Russian embassy in London on Friday 16 February.

Britain has joined other Western countries in condemning the Kremlin after Russia’s federal prison service said in a statement that the 47-year-old politician and anti-corruption campaigner had died.

According to the agency, Navalny became unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness. An ambulance arrived, but he died despite attempts to resuscitate him.

David Cameron has said Vladimir Putin must be held accountable for the death of Navalny.

The UK foreign secretary added there should be “consequences” for the Russian president, of whom Navalny was one of the most prominent and persistent critics even while behind bars.

“We should hold Putin accountable for this, and no one should be in any doubt about the dreadful nature of Putin’s regime in Russia after what has just happened,” Lord Cameron said.

Other vigils and protests were held across Europe on Friday.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in