Watch live: Alexei Navalny vigil held outside Russian embassy in London

Watch live as crowds gather at a vigil for Alexei Navalny outside the Russian embassy in London on Friday 16 February.

Britain has joined other Western countries in condemning the Kremlin after Russia’s federal prison service said in a statement that the 47-year-old politician and anti-corruption campaigner had died.

According to the agency, Navalny became unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness. An ambulance arrived, but he died despite attempts to resuscitate him.

David Cameron has said Vladimir Putin must be held accountable for the death of Navalny.

The UK foreign secretary added there should be “consequences” for the Russian president, of whom Navalny was one of the most prominent and persistent critics even while behind bars.

“We should hold Putin accountable for this, and no one should be in any doubt about the dreadful nature of Putin’s regime in Russia after what has just happened,” Lord Cameron said.

Other vigils and protests were held across Europe on Friday.