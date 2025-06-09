NHS trust cleared of manslaughter after woman takes life in mental health unit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An NHS trust has been cleared of corporate manslaughter following the death of a 22-year-old woman in one of its mental health units.

Alice Figueiredo died at Goodmayes Hospital in Redbridge on 7 July 2015 after she took her own life. The Old Bailey heard that Ms Figueiredo had a history of self-harm, with more than 10 previous attempts.

The North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT) was found not responsible for her death but was found to have "failed to ensure the safety of a non-employee".

Ward manager Benjamin Aninakwa, 53, was cleared of manslaughter by gross negligence but was found guilty of failing to take reasonable care for the health and safety of patients on the ward.

The jury heard that Ms Figueiredo was a "bright and gifted" woman who had been the head girl at her school and had set up a mentoring system to support her peers. Her family said she was loved for her "warmth, kindness and joyful character".

She was first admitted to the Hepworth Ward in May 2012 with a diagnosis including non-specific eating disorder and bipolar affective disorder, jurors heard.

open image in gallery Alice Figueiredo died at the Goodmayes Hospital (PA) ( PA Archive )

During her time on the acute psychiatric ward, the trust failed to remove plastic items from the communal toilets or keep them locked, even though she repeatedly used the items to try to kill herself.

She had used plastic from the toilets to self-harm on at least 10 previous occasions.

However, the court heard of eight more incidents involving similar materials before Ms Figueiredo killed herself.

The suicide attempts were recorded in ward notes and other hospital records.

Aninakwa, who was subject to a performance improvement plan, had failed to remove plastic that could be used for self-harm and failed to ensure incidents of self-harm were recorded, considered and addressed, jurors heard.

Aninakwa and the trust had denied wrongdoing but declined to give evidence.

The nurse had denied knowing about all the previous suicide attempts and said what action he took was overruled by management.

It was claimed on his behalf that there was heightened observation to prevent incidents of self harm, which mitigated the fact plastic material was not removed and the communal toilets not locked.

The trust also denied knowledge of the incidents, claiming the ward had not reported them.

The process of removing plastics from the communal toilets was complicated by issues of infection control and preventing staff from being exposed to hazardous material in the bins, such as needles.

The investigation into Ms Figueiredo’s death began in 2016 but charges were not brought until September 2023.

The first corporate manslaughter trial against an NHS trust collapsed in 2016 after a judge ruled there was no case to answer.

Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust was accused over the death of schoolteacher Frances Cappuccini, 30, the first prosecution of a health service body since the offence was introduced in 2008.

open image in gallery An Old Bailey jury found NELFT was not responsible for the death of Alice Figueiredo (PA) ( PA Archive )

She went into cardiac arrest and died after an emergency Caesarean section at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Pembury, Kent, on October 9 2012.

The sentence for corporate manslaughter is a fine of between £180,000 and £20 million depending on the size of the organisation.

Judge Richard Marks KC thanked jurors for their “immense hard work” and discharged them from jury service for the rest of their lives.

He thanked Ms Figueiredo’s parents for their attendance throughout the trial, saying: “It speaks volumes for both of you, and the immense love you have for Alice.”

“I hope this provides some consolation and some closure,” he added.

Reading a statement to reporters outside the Old Bailey, Ms Figueiredo’s mother, Jane, said: “Frankly, a wounded animal would have received safer, more attentive, compassionate care at the vets than Alice received on this ward.

“The final months of her life was a disastrous catalogue of dehumanising, at times miserably brutalising, neglectful experiences often lacking in compassion, vigilance and even basic humanity.

“It does not cost NHS hospitals and their staff more to be kind, compassionate and diligent within their duties.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org , or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.