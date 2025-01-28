Popular burger chain Almost Famous announces shock closure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Burger chain Almost Famous has announced it will be closing its doors due to growing financial pressures becoming “stacked against us”- in the current economic climate.

With restaurants in Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool, they had gathered notoriety for their long queues and popular dripping sauce.

However, in a statement from co-founder Beau Myers, the chain said that they had been forced to close doors due to lingering debts from the Covid pandemic, rising costs across the business and a “tightening in people’s ability to spend on dining out”.

He added that the circumstances had created an “impossible situation” and that the decision had been made with “broken hearts and tearful eyes”.

“Ironically, while our venues remain busy and our reviews are glowing, the financial pressures stacked against us have made it impossible to sustain the business- making this scenario even more heart-breaking,” Mr Myers said.

open image in gallery The chain said the decision had been made with ‘broken hearts and tearful eyes’ ( Almost Famous )

Since first opening in 2012 in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, it had become a staple location among foodies and casual diners, and has served over a million burgers during its time in operation.

Mr Myers said that staff had “been like family to us” and he was “deeply sorry we couldn’t weather the storm for you”.

“Helping our team find new roles is our top priority right now,” he said.

“To everyone who’s been part of our story – thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

He added that he hoped one day the burger chain would be able to return and that they were exploring options on how to continue in some format.

On social media, fans of Almost Famous flooded their page with supportive messages, with one describing it as the “end of an era” while another wrote: “I know in the grand scheme of things it was “just a burger joint” but Almost Famous served some of the most remarkable burgers I’ve ever eaten.”

As a result of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, the hospitality sector has taken a noticeable hit in recent years with almost 10,000 licensed premises closing within the first year.

Data compiled and released in 2023 by the consultants CGA and AlixPartners found that 12 per cent of pubs, restaurants and bars in UK cities had closed since March 2020.