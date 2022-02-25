Tributes to ‘remarkable’ young cancer campaigner after death from brain tumour

Tributes have flooded in after a student who fiercely campaigned for cancer research died following a two-year battle with a brain tumour.

Amani Liaquat’s father, Khuram Liaquat, announced her death in a post on social media this week. He wrote: “Our beautiful daughter Amani breathed her last this morning at 12.30am.

“She fought GBM4 (grade four glioblastoma multiforme) for 22 months but alas without proper investment, she had no chance.

“She’s my hero and was the most amazing ambassador for Brain Tumour Research. Love you forever Amani!”

The bereaved father also posted a message on his daughter’s account, where the 23-year-old documented her fight with cancer. He wrote: “This is Amanis dad just letting all Amanis lovely followers that my daughter has gone to heaven today Inshallah.

“I’m not an expert in Twitter but could not think of another way to tell you all. I feel you deserve this much as if your Amanis family you’re my family.”

The funeral on Tusesday was attended by thousands which “is a testament to her amazing character and the impact she made in her short life,” her father wrote in a Twitter post.

MP Zarah Sultana and MP Apsana Begum are among the hundreds who posted messages of condolences online. Replying to Amani’s dad on Twitter, Ms Sultana wrote: “Heartbroken for you and your family.”

The law graduate from Luton had just started a Master’s degree when she was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020 after collapsing in her home. She was given only 18 months to live.

Her family then started a fundraising drive which raised £100,000 to secure private treatment in Germany, giving Ms Liaquat and her family hope for remission. But in November 2021, the Luton local announced on Twitter that her tumour had spread to both sides of her brain and she was going to begin palliative care.

Amani was a diligent student who received a First Class Degree from the University of Leicester (Brain Tumour Research)

The Wanted singer, Tom Parker, also bonded with Ms Liaquat as the two spoke about their shared diagnosis on her podcast, Chat2Amani.

Amani and her family connected with Tom Parker from The Wanted who has the same type of brain tumour (Brain Tumour Research)

Less than a week before she passed away, Ms Liaquat was awarded with an MSc Masters in applied Social Welfare with distinction by the University of Bedfordshire.

In recognition of the work she had earlier completed on the course and her campaigning work, she was given her certificate at her home by two senior members of the university who conducted an award ceremony specially for Ms Liaquat at her bedside.

Amani and her parents at a graduation ceremony held in their home less than a week before she passed away (Brain Tumour Research)

Ms Liaquat spent her last years petitioning for Brain Tumour Research and organised several campaigns including Luton’s first Walk of Hope and a fundraiser Fight4Hope.

Hugh Adams, spokesman for Brain Tumour Research, said: “This tragic news of her death has had a huge impact on those of us at Brain Tumour Research who had the privilege to know Amani and her extraordinary family.

“We cannot overstate just how many people now know about this vicious disease through Amani’s bravery and her commitment to make a difference by campaigning and raising awareness.

“She and her family spoke out at time when it would her been easier for them to retreat and for that, along with our sadness, we have such respect and admiration for this remarkable young lady who has left us far too soon.”