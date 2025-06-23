Thousands of jobs to be created at Amazon’s new UK warehouses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon is set to create thousands of new jobs across the UK as part of a substantial £40 billion investment over the next three years, signalling a major expansion of its logistics network.

The technology giant confirmed that a new fulfilment centre in Hull will open this year, generating some 2,000 roles.

Another 2,000 jobs are earmarked for a site in Northampton, scheduled to open in 2026.

Beyond these confirmed locations, Amazon also announced plans for two additional warehouses in the East Midlands, slated for a 2027 opening.

While the precise sites remain undisclosed, these facilities are expected to lead to the recruitment of thousands more positions.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer lauded the expansion plans as a "major win" for the UK economy.

Amazon’s leadership underscored that the significant investment is specifically aimed at boosting regions outside of London and the south east of England, aligning with broader efforts to level up economic opportunities.

This multi-billion-pound commitment underscores Amazon's continued growth in the UK, promising a significant boost to employment and infrastructure in key regional areas.

Fulfilment centres are large warehouses where customer orders can be picked, packed and shipped – some of which use the latest technology including robotics.

Amazon – which hires more than 75,000 people in the UK and is one of the country’s biggest private sector employers – also confirmed significant expansion plans for its London headquarters.

This will form part of the £40 billion investment and will see the opening of two new buildings at the corporate office in the Shoreditch area.

The investment also includes the majority of the £8 billion already earmarked for data centres across the UK, as well as spending on upgrading operations and infrastructure such as drone technology, its streaming service Prime, and staff wages and benefits.

Sir Keir said: “Amazon’s £40 billion investment adds another major win to Britain’s basket and is a massive vote of confidence in the UK as the best place to do business.

“It means thousands of new jobs – real opportunities for people in every corner of the country to build careers, learn new skills, and support their families.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the investment was a “powerful endorsement of Britain’s economic strengths”.

Amazon’s chief executive Andy Jassy said: “When Amazon invests, it’s not only in London and the South East – we’re bringing innovation and job creation to communities throughout England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, strengthening the UK’s economy and delivering better experiences for customers wherever they live.”