One in four adults with a living grandparent have asked them for money – survey

More than a quarter (27%) of UK adults with a living grandparent have asked them for money, a new survey suggests.

The poll also indicated 7% have asked a parent to request financial support from a grandparent on their behalf.

Ambassador Cruise Line, which commissioned the research, described grandparents as “the anchors of family units across the country”.

The most common reason respondents to the survey said they asked grandparents for money was to buy a car (24%), followed by paying education fees (23%) and making home rental payments (21%).

Nearly three in 10 (28%) were embarrassed to receive this support, and 20% felt guilty because they know their grandparents are making sacrifices to help them.

In contrast, some 15% said they felt entitled to the money.

Grandparents are also providing practical help, the survey suggested.

One in six (18%) respondents said a grandparent cooks meals for them, while the same percentage receive assistance with childcare.

Ambassador Cruise Line is seeking public nominations for its Grandparent of the Year competition.

The Essex-based company’s chief executive Christian Verhounig said: “Grandparents are the anchors of family units across the country, offering those around them emotional support, life advice and always putting others first.

“We want to provide a platform for people to recognise how important and truly remarkable this generation is.

“We are proud to champion great British grandparents across the country.”

– The survey of 1,041 UK adults was conducted by research company Mortar Research in September.