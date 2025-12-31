Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Your family would be so proud of you, Queen tells John Hunt and daughter Amy

Louise Hunt, her sister Hannah Hunt and their mother Carol Hunt were killed by Kyle Clifford – Louise’s ex-partner – last year in Hertfordshire.

Queen Camilla (centre) with (left to right) Amy Hunt, John Hunt, former prime minister Baroness May and Emma Barnett in the Garden Room of Clarence House, London, during a meeting that forms the basis of a special radio broadcast on New Year’s Eve. The conversation will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on 31st December 2025, in a special edition guest edited by Baroness May, who has supported the Queen in campaigning to combat sexual and domestic violence (Neil Paton/Buckingham Palace)
Queen Camilla (centre) with (left to right) Amy Hunt, John Hunt, former prime minister Baroness May and Emma Barnett in the Garden Room of Clarence House, London, during a meeting that forms the basis of a special radio broadcast on New Year’s Eve. The conversation will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on 31st December 2025, in a special edition guest edited by Baroness May, who has supported the Queen in campaigning to combat sexual and domestic violence (Neil Paton/Buckingham Palace) (PA Media)

The Queen has praised BBC racing commentator John Hunt and his daughter Amy, whose family were murdered at their home.

Louise Hunt, 25, her sister Hannah Hunt, 28, and their mother Carol Hunt, 61, were killed by Kyle Clifford, 27 – Louise’s ex-partner – in a quiet cul-de-sac in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9 last year.

A fundraising gala was held earlier this month to launch The Hunt Family Fund.

Mr Hunt and Amy set up the fund in memory of Carol, Louise and Hannah to raise money for charities and causes that help and inspire young women.

Camilla said in the recording, which was broadcast on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’d just like to say, wherever your family is now, they’d be so proud of you both.

“And they must be from above smiling down on you and thinking, my goodness me, what a wonderful, wonderful father, husband, sister.

“They’d just be so proud of you both.”

The discussion, which was recorded in the Garden Room at Clarence House last month, also included former prime minister Baroness Theresa May and was chaired by BBC broadcaster Emma Barnett.

The Queen recalled how she was “so angry” and “furious” when she was attacked on a train as a teenager.

Camilla said: “Somebody I didn’t know. I was reading my book, and you know, this boy, man, attacked me, and I did fight back.

“And I remember getting off the train and my mother looking at me and saying: ‘Why is your hair standing on end?’ and: ‘Why is button missing from your coat?’”

The incident was first recounted in the book Power And The Palace: The Inside Story Of The Monarchy And 10 Downing Street by Valentine Low, a former royal reporter for The Times newspaper.

After hearing the Queen share the story, Amy said: “Thank you for sharing that story first, your majesty, because that takes a lot to share these things because every woman has a story.”

