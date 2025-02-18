Strictly’s Amy Dowden discussed chemotherapy with Charles as she was made an MBE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden spoke about the “impact of chemotherapy” with the King as she was honoured at Buckingham Palace, she said.

The Welsh dancer, who has Crohn’s disease, said being formally made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to fundraising and raising awareness of inflammatory bowel disease was an “out-of-body experience” after the ceremony on Tuesday.

In 2023, Dowden was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after returning from her honeymoon with husband Ben Jones and revealed in the 2024 BBC documentary Strictly Amy: Cancer And Me that she had frozen some embryos.

The royal family has also publicly shared their cancer experiences, with Buckingham Palace announcing last year that Charles has been treated for cancer while the Princess of Wales revealed she was in remission from the disease in January after undergoing chemotherapy.

Speaking after the ceremony, Dowden said she had spoken to the King about her recovery from cancer.

She said: “We spoke about my recovery from chemotherapy and the impact of chemotherapy on my body.”

Before her cancer diagnosis, Dowden revealed in 2019 she was living with Crohn’s disease and spoke about her struggles with the condition in a BBC documentary titled Strictly Amy: Crohn’s And Me.

Three years later, she was admitted to hospital in Manchester following a Crohn’s flare-up while on the Strictly live tour.

Dowden said being honoured “hasn’t sunk in yet” and that she was determined to continue her work raising awareness and funds for Crohn’s and colitis.

She said: “It’s really surreal, it’s been like an out-of-body experience but is it true honour to get an MBE and I will forever do what I can to raise awareness and fundraise for Crohn’s and colitis, and Crohn’s & Colitis UK charity, and also, recently as well for breast cancer – getting as many people as I possibly can to check themselves as earlier detection saves lives.

“It’s an incredible honour, and one that still hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Asked what she was most proud of in her career, Dowden said she still could not believe she had become a British champion dancer with her now-husband.

She continued: “Obviously, being the first ever Welsh professional dancer to join Strictly Come Dancing but I’m also super proud of my documentaries I’ve made for Crohn’s disease and breast cancer, and raising awareness and, obviously, getting an MBE.”

In a statement, Marianne Radcliffe, chief executive of charity Crohn’s & Colitis UK, said the dancer had helped “normalise conversations” about the conditions with her openness and honesty.

She said: “People never used to talk about Crohn’s or colitis, but Amy has really helped to normalise conversations about these conditions by being open and honest, and adding some of her trademark sparkle.

“Every year, 25,000 people in the UK are told they have inflammatory bowel disease, and there will be many who feel less afraid about what lies ahead because of her work.

“She has inspired so many with her determination and considerable achievements and we are proud to have Amy as a Crohn’s & Colitis UK ambassador.”