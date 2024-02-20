Police investigating after Palestinian sticker attached to Amy Winehouse statue

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Metropolitan Police are investigating after a Palestinian flag sticker was stuck over a star of David necklace on an Amy Winehouse statue.

The incident happened in the north yard of Camden Market on Monday and it has since been removed.

The Met Police said they were aware of the image and that they know it would have “caused upset to many people”.

They added: “We are making enquiries with Camden Market to establish the circumstances and what evidence, such as CCTV footage, may be available.”

The monument of the Jewish singer has been displayed in Camden Market since 2014 near to where she lived in the last years of her life.

Camden Market said the sticker had been removed immediately before the incident was reported to the police.

They added that: “Camden Market remains first and foremost a place of diversity - a global destination that welcomes everyone. Any form of discrimination on our estate will not be tolerated.”

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism confirmed the sticker had been removed, saying: “Covering the Star of David, a well-known symbol of Judaism, on the statue of a British Jewish singer, with a sticker of the Palestinian Authority flag is antisemitic.

“So much for the ‘this is just criticism of Israel’ excuse we hear so often from antisemites who are too cowardly or ignorant to admit what they are.

“Right now, 69% of British Jews say that they are less likely to show visible signs of their Judaism right now. When even a statue of a Jewish person can’t get away with it, is that any surprise?”

Amy Winehouse’s family were contacted but declined to comment.