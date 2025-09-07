Bomb threats made against Simon Harris’s home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bomb threats have been made in relation to the home of Irish deputy premier Simon Harris, it is understood.

A spokesman for An Garda Siochana, the Irish police, said they were investigating the matter.

It is understood Mr Harris is not at home and that the Garda Dog Unit is at the scene.

It is the third threat against Mr Harris, Ireland’s minister for foreign affairs, trade and defence, in just over a week.

Mr Harris said on Saturday a “vile” threat was made against a close family member, which is under investigation.

A woman was arrested and released from garda custody during the week after a threat was made against Mr Harris’s children.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Harris said in a statement on Saturday that the threats made against him and his family had “a very apparent motivation” which was to “intimidate me out of public office”.

“What I and my family have faced in recent weeks is not political debate. It is abuse. It is intimidation,” he said.

“It is behaviour that should never, ever be treated as normal. And no-one is to blame except those choosing to abuse and make threats.

“As I said in recent days, I know we are meant to keep silent. I know for some it seems like a new reality that those in public life must accept. But I cannot.

“It is me today but it will be someone else tomorrow.”

He said he would consult with his Fine Gael and government colleagues about online threats and intimidation.

“Someone has to call a halt. Protecting my family will remain my number one priority. I will be guided by them on the next steps.”

Mr Harris has also received threats before, including through social media and a phoned bomb threat.

Protests have also been held outside his home, where his wife and children live.