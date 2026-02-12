Labour is united behind Sarwar’s bid to be next first minister – Alexander

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Labour Party is “completely united” behind Anas Sarwar’s bid to become Scotland’s next first minister, a Cabinet colleague of the Prime Minister has insisted.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander sought to downplay divisions within Labour after Scottish leader Mr Sarwar dramatically called for Sir Keir Starmer to step down.

That intervention on Monday came as the PM was coming under pressure over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the US.

Almost immediately afterwards, Cabinet colleagues – including Mr Alexander – rallied around Sir Keir, making public their support for the Prime Minister.

Labour MSPs, meanwhile, have backed their leader’s stance.

Mr Alexander said Mr Sarwar called him shortly before Monday’s hastily arranged press conference, with the Scottish Secretary saying he had “very clearly” set out his position afterwards.

The MP said: “I continue to support the Prime Minister along with my colleagues in the UK Cabinet, but I respected the decision Anas had made, he’s his own man, he’s able to set out the position as he sees it as the leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

“That’s what he did on Monday and he’s now focused on taking the fight to the SNP and John Swinney.”

Speaking to the Press Association, Mr Alexander added: “I don’t think it would be the first time in history there might have been some disagreement within the family that we call ourselves within the Scottish Labour Party.

“But the reality is we are all united in supporting Anas in his endeavours to become first minister of Scotland.

“Indeed I spoke to the Prime Minister on Monday evening and one of the first things the Prime Minister emphasised was he was still determined, not withstanding the events of the day, that Anas Sarwar be the first minister of Scotland.

“On that we are completely united.”

He added that Sir Keir is “focused on the job in hand”, saying the Prime Minister had made clear at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting his “focus was on taking forward the work of change”.

He said he is “not sure” if Sir Keir had spoken to Mr Sarwar since Monday, but added: “I expect they will be speaking.”

Mr Alexander also made clear he would be continuing his role as co-chair of Scottish Labour’s election campaign for May’s Holyrood ballot.

He chairs the campaign along with Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie, and said they are “working together” at the request of Mr Sarwar to “try to get him into Bute House”.

Downplaying the division, Mr Alexander said: “If you ask me what the next three months are going to be about, it’s not going to be about leadership in London as far as our campaign is concerned, it’s going to be about leadership in Edinburgh.

“We are going to be laser-like focused on making the case that we deserve better than what we are witnessing from the SNP right now.

“Frankly, if they knew how to solve Scotland’s problems they would have done it in the first 18 years they have been in power, and frankly we deserve better than more of the same with John Swinney. We deserve a new direction with Scottish Labour.”

Mr Alexander was speaking as he visited the Navantia shipyard in Methil, Fife, a year after it was acquired by the Spanish-state owned shipbuilders.

Twelve months after it was acquired from Harland and Wolff, a new contract means 120 jobs at the site, and 20 more apprentices.

Mr Alexander said: “Just 12 months ago this yard was in real difficulty, as a UK Government we stepped in to secure the future of the yard and of the workforce.

“I am delighted that 12 months on this yard has won a new contact that will mean 120 new jobs here at the yard and 20 new apprentices here in Fife.

“I think that is good news and evidence of where the Government stepped in the management and workforce have now taken it forward in a really positive way.”