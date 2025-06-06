‘We’ve proven pollsters wrong,’ says Scottish Labour leader after surprise win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People will need to “change the script” on Scottish Labour after the party’s surprise win in Hamilton, the party’s leader has said as he hailed party prowess over proving the pollsters wrong.

Davy Russell took the seat vacated by the death of Scottish government minister and SNP MSP Christina McKelvie.

The deputy lord lieutenant of Lanarkshire, who has never held elected office, beat out SNP candidate Katy Loudon, who fell to her third defeat since 2023.

The win comes against the backdrop of national polls which place Scottish Labour in third place behind the SNP and Reform UK and will undoubtedly give a boost to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s bid to become first minister in next year’s election.

While the party had been believed to be among the frontrunners alongside the SNP, the Nigel Farage-led Reform UK saw a surge which took them into third place, just 800 votes away from the SNP.

open image in gallery Davy Russell took the win on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

When the votes were counted, Mr Russell polled 8,559, with Ms Loudon coming second on 7,957, ahead of Reform’s Ross Lambie, who secured 7,088 votes.

Speaking to the PA news agency after the declaration, Mr Sarwar said: “I think people need to change the script, because we’ve proven the pollsters wrong.

“We’ve proven the commentators wrong, we’ve proven the bookies wrong.

“We’ve proven John Swinney wrong and so many others wrong too.”

In the final weeks of the campaign, the first minister said it was a “two-horse race” between the SNP and Reform, but Mr Sarwar asked what it says about a government that has been in power for 18 years and “all it has to offer in a campaign is vote SNP to stop Farage”.

Mr Russell had faced criticism for his perceived lack of media appearances, but Mr Sarwar said such arguments were borne of “an element of classism and elitism”.

Speaking from the stage after his win, Mr Russell said: “Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse has voted tonight to take a new direction with Scottish Labour.

“Like the people here in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse, and right across Scotland, we all feel we have been let down by the SNP.”

The newly-minted MSP also hit out at Reform, saying the win “sent a message to Farage and his mob tonight – the poison of Reform isn’t us, it isn’t Scotland and we don’t want your division here”.

While Mr Tice told PA he was “thrilled to bits” with the result.

“It’s a fantastic result, just a few hundred votes away from the SNP, nobody predicted that that,” he said.

“I think that sets us up with excitement and momentum for the next 11 months into the Holyrood elections.”

open image in gallery Richard Tice also attended the count in Hamilton (Jane Barlow/PA)

Asked what his party needs to do to carry forward that momentum, Mr Tice said Reform UK will spend time “working that out”.

While first minister John Swinney said Ms Loudon had “fought a superb SNP campaign” and that he was “clearly disappointed” they were unable to win.

“Labour won by an absolute landslide in this area less than a year ago – we came much closer tonight, but the people of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse have made clear that we still have work to do,” he added.

“Over the next few days, we will take time to consider the result fully.”