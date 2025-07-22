Diogo Jota’s widow posts tribute one month on from wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diogo Jota’s widow has paid tribute to the late Liverpool forward one month on from their wedding and three weeks after he died in a car crash in Spain.

The father-of-three, who married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso 11 days before the accident, died alongside his brother, Andre Silva, after a Lamborghini they were travelling in burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout in Zamora in the early hours of July 3.

On Tuesday, Jota’s wife shared three pictures of the two of them at their wedding, and wrote: “One month of our ‘until death do us part’. For ever, your white girl.”

A spokesperson for the Guardia Civil of Zamora told the PA news agency earlier this month that tests being carried out by its traffic division showed Jota was driving the car at the time of the accident.

The spokesperson added that the car was thought to be travelling above the speed limit on the road, which local media report is 120kmph (74mph).

Pictures of the aftermath of the crash showed debris scattered along the side of the road including what appeared to be charred parts of the vehicle.

Footballers, family and fans gathered for the funeral of the brothers which took place in their native Portugal on July 5.