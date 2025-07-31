Andrew Flintoff hails NHS staff who cared for him after car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has praised the “love and compassion” of NHS staff who cared for him after his car crash at a Top Gear test track.

The former international cricketer visited hospital workers who looked after him in the aftermath of the accident, which he described as “the lowest I’ve ever been”.

In December 2022, Flintoff sustained severe injuries while filming at the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey for an episode of BBC show Top Gear.

His surgeon described Flintoff’s case as one of the most complex he has ever seen.

The former international cricketer was airlifted to St George’s Hospital in Tooting – a major trauma centre.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to all the staff at St George’s,” Flintoff said.

“I came here probably the lowest I’ve ever been, in need of help and the expertise, the love, the compassion they showed me was incredible.

“I’ll be eternally grateful – absolute superheroes.”

Recalling the incident, consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon Jahrad Haq, said: “I was on call that day and received a phone call from the emergency department consultant.

“A lot of injuries are managed at a more junior level before escalating, so I knew this one was serious.

“Of all the trauma cases I’ve seen in over 20 years, this was among the most complex.”

Shamim Umarji, consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon, said: “It’s very rewarding when patients come back and you get to see them not just as patients, but as people. It’s a real privilege.

“When you see their recovery, you remember how important our job is.

“It was wonderful to see Freddie again and his visit gave staff a real boost. He spent a lot of time chatting to everyone and it meant a lot.”

Kate Slemeck, managing director for St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the care we provide at St George’s.

“It’s always heart-warming to hear from patients about the expert care, compassion and kindness they’ve received from our clinical and support teams, and this shows the lasting impact they have on people, long after they’ve left hospital.”

During a documentary about the accident, Flintoff described how he used the split-second decision-making from his cricketing days to try to reduce the impact of the crash.

He said he was “pulled face-down on the runway” for about 50 metres under the car.

The former England star said he thought he had died in the accident.

For months after the crash Flintoff disappeared from public view and would leave his house only for medical appointments

His recovery has been documented in a documentary, Flintoff, streamed on Disney+.