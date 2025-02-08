Keir Starmer sacks health minister Andrew Gwynne over WhatsApp messages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Labour MP has said he regrets making “badly misjudged” comments in a WhatsApp group after Sir Keir Starmer sacked him as a minister.

Andrew Gwynne, the MP for Gorton and Denton, has been sacked as health minister and suspended from the Labour Party.

He reportedly posted sexist comments about Angela Rayner, racist remarks about Labour MP Diane Abbott and joked about an elderly woman dying in a closed group chat with Labour figures based around Manchester.

The Prime Minister dismissed Mr Gwynne as a minister as soon as he became aware of the comments, it is understood.

Mr Gwynne posted on X: “I deeply regret my badly misjudged comments and apologise for any offence I’ve caused. I’ve served the Labour Party all my life and it was a huge honour to be appointed a minister by Keir Starmer.

“I entirely understand the decisions the PM and the party have taken and, while very sad to have been suspended, will support them in any way I can.”

Mr Gwynne posted messages in a WhatsApp group called Trigger Me Timbers, which he shares with more than a dozen Labour councillors, party officials and at least one other MP, the Mail on Sunday reported.

He made antisemitic slights and joked about a constituent being “mown down” by a truck, the newspaper said.

He also reportedly wrote in one message that he hoped a 72-year-old woman would soon have “croaked it” after she asked a councillor, who shared the message in the group, about her bins.

“The Prime Minister is determined to uphold high standards of conduct in public office and lead a government in the service of working people,” a Government spokesperson said.

“He will not hesitate to take action against any minister who fails to meet these standards, as he has in this case.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “Andrew Gwynne has been administratively suspended as a member of the Labour Party.

“We are investigating comments made in this WhatsApp group in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures.

“Swift action will be taken if individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members.”

The Conservatives said the posts showed a “rot” in the Labour Party.

“There is a clear contempt for pensioners in the Labour Party. This clearly goes beyond Andrew Gwynne and there is a rot in Labour that needs fixing,” Tory party co-chairman Nigel Huddleston said.

“Andrew Gwynne should not remain a member of the Labour Party – they need to act.”