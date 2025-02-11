Labour officials ‘told about WhatsApp group before it became public’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour officials were repeatedly warned about a WhatsApp group containing offensive messages made by a former minister before they were made public, it has been claimed.

Gerald Cooney, the former Labour leader of Tameside council in Greater Manchester, said he raised concerns about Andrew Gwynne’s remarks several times in the past year.

Labour sources said no formal complaint had been received about the WhatsApp group.

But Mr Cooney said he had told two senior regional officials about the messages, including concerns raised about what he described as “misogynistic” comments about Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

He said he warned one of the figures about the group on more than one occasion, including in a conversation as recently as a month ago.

“Enough people who had power and authority within the party (were told),” Mr Cooney said.

His comments come after a second MP lost the Labour whip over his membership of the group, after health minister Mr Gwynne was sacked following messages he sent to the chat.

Oliver Ryan, who was elected to his Burnley seat last summer, was administratively suspended from the party on Monday.

Mr Gwynne reportedly said he hoped a 72-year-old woman would soon die after she asked a councillor about bin collections, and joked about a constituent being “mown down” by a truck.

The Prime Minister dismissed Mr Gwynne as a minister as soon as he became aware of the comments, it is understood.

Sir Keir Starmer “will not hesitate to take action” when ministers do not uphold high standards, Downing Street said following the revelations.

Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members. Labour Party spokesperson

The Daily Mail reported that Mr Ryan had appeared to mock a fellow Labour MP over his sexuality in exchanges in the group called Trigger Me Timbers.

The newspaper did not name the MP being mocked in the group and notes he has never discussed his sexuality publicly and is not known to be gay.

Mr Ryan is also said to have used an offensive nickname to refer to local Labour leader Colin Bailey.

He became an MP in July and was previously a Tameside councillor.

In a statement on Monday, a Labour spokesperson said: “As part of our WhatsApp group investigation, Oliver Ryan has been administratively suspended as a member of the Labour Party.

“As soon as this group was brought to our attention, a thorough investigation was immediately launched and this process is ongoing in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures.

“Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members.”

An investigation is ongoing and the party will follow its processes throughout, it is understood.

On Sunday, Mr Ryan posted a statement on X saying some of the comments made in the group were “completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them”.

“I regret not speaking out at the time, and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong,” he said.

“I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said.

“I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise.”

Mr Gwynne apologised on Saturday for “any offence I’ve caused” and expressed regret over the remarks, but did not suggest he would stand down as an MP.

“I’ve served the Labour Party all my life and it was a huge honour to be appointed a minister by Keir Starmer,” he wrote.

Ashley Dalton, the MP for West Lancashire, has been appointed as a minister at the Department of Health and Social Care following Mr Gwynne’s departure.

Downing Street announced a series of ministerial changes on Monday that will also see Douglas Alexander serve jointly in the Cabinet Office as well as the Department for Business and Trade.

The role within the Cabinet Office will see him work on engagement with the devolved administrations across the UK, Downing Street said.

Asked if the Prime Minister expected ministers to call out derogatory remarks, his official spokesman told reporters: “His determination to uphold high standards of conduct in public office and lead Government in service of working people… He will not hesitate to take action against any minister who fails to meet these standards, as he has done in this case.”

Asked if ministers should be calling out offensive remarks, the spokesman added: “He set out the expectation of high standards of conduct. Obviously it is up to people to deliver on that.”

Greater Manchester Police said a non-crime hate incident (NCHI) had been recorded relating to “publicised messages allegedly from a WhatsApp group”, and that officers had been in touch with its parliamentary liaison as part of inquiries.

A non-crime hate incident is a record kept by forces of speech or actions deemed hostile to characteristics such as race, sex or disability.

The Tories said the suspension of two MPs in quick succession for their “vile remarks” shows “how deep the rot is” in Labour and called for both politicians to face expulsion from the party.

Richard Holden, shadow paymaster general, said: “Sir Keir cannot now try and sweep this under the carpet.

“He should show some leadership, do the right – and decent – thing and expel them both.

“Anything less will show that his commitment to integrity is no more than lip service from the Labour Party.”