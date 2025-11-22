Andrew should give evidence on Epstein to Congress, Starmer suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be prepared to share “relevant information” about his connections to the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The prime minister declined to comment on the disgraced former royal specifically, but said as a “general principle” anyone with relevant details should be prepared to disclose them.

American legislators have criticised Andrew for what they described as “silence” amid their investigation into paedophile financier Epstein, who took his own life in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Members of the House Oversight Committee had requested a “transcribed interview” with the former prince in connection with his “long-standing friendship” with Epstein.

But after saying they had not heard from him, Democrats Robert Garcia and Suhas Subramanyam accused Andrew of hiding.

open image in gallery Andrew, pictured with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, has been stripped of his royal titles ( Reuters )

Asked whether Andrew should help the probe, Sir Keir told reporters travelling with him to the Johannesburg G20 summit: “I don’t comment on his particular case.

“But as a general principle I’ve held for a very long time is that anybody who has got relevant information in relation to these kind of cases should give that evidence to those that need it.

“That would be my general position on this.”

Pressed on whether that would apply to Andrew, the Labour leader said: “In the end that will be a decision for him.

“But my general position is, if you have relevant information you should be prepared to share it.”

Andrew, who was stripped of his prince and Duke of York titles earlier this month, denies any wrongdoing.

He was banished from the monarchy and busted down to a commoner by his brother the King because of his “serious lapses of judgment” over his association with convicted sex offender Epstein.

The move followed the publication of the late Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs – who had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager – and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate.

The Metropolitan Police is looking into claims Andrew passed Ms Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard in 2011 and asked him to investigate.