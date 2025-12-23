Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newly released documents from the so-called Epstein files have revealed a series of emails written by an ‘A’ in Balmoral to Ghislaine Maxwell, asking whether she had found them any “inappropriate friends”.

The US Department of Justice published nearly 30,000 pages relating to the disgraced paedophile financier on Tuesday, the largest single drop so far, some of which include references to the British royal residence in Scotland.

In one email, Maxwell, who was jailed for 20 years for her role in sex trafficking Epstein’s victims, asked an acquaintance to introduce ‘Andrew’ to “friendly and discreet and fun” friends and to “some 2 legged sight seeing”.

open image in gallery A newly released photo appears Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and an unidentified third person near Balmoral ( DOJ )

The email added: “He does not want to read about any trip in the papers whom or what he saw”.

In the latest document release, an email from ‘A’ with the address ‘The Invisible Man’ in August 2001 reads: “I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family.” He says he is “totally exhausted”, asking Maxwell how she is.

He adds: “How’s LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends? Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall”. He concludes: “Any ideas gratefully received! See ya A xxx”

In response, Maxwell said: “So sorry to disappoint you, however the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends.”

open image in gallery An email sent from ‘The Invisible Man’ to Maxwell from the royal residence in Scotland ( DOJ )

The individual ‘A’ responded “Distraught!” and wrote that they had lost their valet that week, who had been with them since they were two years old.

“I am a little off balance as not only has my office been restructured, I have left the RN and now my whole life is in turmoil as I have no one to look after me,” they wrote.

In March 2002, Maxwell forwarded an email, which read: “I just gave Andrew your telephone no. He is interested in seeing the Nazca Lines,” she wrote, apparently referring to the archaeological site in southern Peru. “He can ride but it is not his favorite sport ie pass on the horses”.

She added: “Some sight seeing some 2 legged sight seeing (read intelligent pretty fun and from good families) and he will be very happy. I know I can rely on you to show him a wonderful time and that you will only introduce him to friends that you can trust and rely on to be friendly and discreet and fun”.

open image in gallery Prince Andrew pictured across the laps of six women in a photograph kept by Epstein ( DOJ )

In another, the sender ‘A’ said would leave “the girls” to Maxwell and another individual in response to an email where a sender suggested he would try to find some.

The latest Epstein documents shed further light on the extent of Epstein's relationship with the royal family, and come after the former Prince Andrew was stripped of his title over his friendship with the late financier.

In separate documents released last week, Andrew was shown introducing Epstein to British high society in photographs, with one image showing the royal reclining across the legs of five women with his head near one woman’s lap.

The picture was reportedly taken at Sandringham, the King’s private estate in Norfolk where Andrew will move from Windsor in the new year.

open image in gallery Epstein, Andrew and Maxwell in the royal box at Ascot ( DOJ )

Andrew has always strongly denied any wrongdoing and said in October: “As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Buckingham Palace and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have been contacted for comment.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview, but the recent publication of Esptein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s ongoing release of documents from Epstein’s estate, have brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier.

It led to the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title. He has also been told to move from his home in Royal Lodge to Marsh Farm, a substantially smaller property privately funded by the King.