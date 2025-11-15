Train worker who protected passengers during mass stabbing leaves hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A train crew member seriously injured while protecting passengers during a mass stabbing has been discharged from hospital.

Samir Zitouni, known as Sam, was working on board the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train from Doncaster to London when the attack happened in Cambridgeshire on November 1.

LNER said the 48-year-old, who has worked for the firm for more than 20 years, has been credited with helping to save multiple lives after passengers came under threat.

In an update on Saturday, British Transport Police said Mr Zitouni was now able to continue his recovery at home.

“Samir Zitouni had been in a critical condition having suffered multiple injuries, and thanks to the efforts of NHS medical staff he’s been able to be discharged from hospital today,” a statement said.

His family said: “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the public, and very touched by all the kind words about Sam’s brave actions on the night of the attack.

“While we are really happy to have him home, he still has a significant recovery ahead and we would now like to be left in privacy to care for him as a family.”

Mr Zitouni’s role is customer experience host, which largely involves providing onboard catering.

The attack is understood to have started shortly after the train left Peterborough station.

Passengers pulled the emergency alarms on the LNER service.

Train driver Andrew Johnson, who served in the Royal Navy for 17 years, contacted a signaller and requested an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station.

Mr Zitouni was among 11 patients treated in hospital for injuries sustained during the attack.

Anthony Williams, 32, was remanded into custody at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on November 3 charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over the incident.

BTP gave Williams’s address as Langford Road, Peterborough.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 1.