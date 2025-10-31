Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a historic move, King Charles announced he is to strip all remaining titles from Prince Andrew and will evict him from the Royal Lodge.

Buckingham Palace said Andrew was given notice on Thursday to leave the 30-room mansion and he will in future be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, effectively living as a commoner.

It comes after weeks of intense pressure as his brother’s links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to embarrass the monarchy.

It is understood that although Andrew denies all Epstein accusations, Buckingham Palace considers that there have been “serious lapses of judgement”.

A live audience on BBC’s Question Time burst into applause as they were told the news on Thursday evening, with many around the world expressing similar strong reactions.

Here is how the world’s media reacted to the news:

Andrew believed the worst was over .... the King had other ideas

Newspapers in Australia have been following the Andrew-Epstein story closely. The King is still the head of state of Australia, and Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, lived in the country for much of her life.

The King’s announcement on Thursday became the lead story on several news sites, including The Australian and The Sydney Morning Herald.

Analysis in The Sydney Morning Herald highlights that Andrew’s attempt to draw a line under the accusations by relinquishing Duke of York titles was not enough. It says Charles “never had any doubt” that “more had to be done” to protect the royal family.

open image in gallery The King’s announcement on Thursday became the lead story on several news sites, including The Australian and The Sydney Morning Herald. ( The Sydney Morning Herald )

The Australian said the royals had “taken the nuclear option”, but criticised the palace saying in it’s analysis: “Until now, Buckingham Palace had dished out mostly symbolic punishments against Andrew. This demotion is unprecedented in scale for the House of Windsor.”

open image in gallery The Australian said the royals had “taken the nuclear option” ( The Australian )

In the US, multiple papers and broadcasters covered the story.

CNN called the move “extraordinary” but asked whether the King’s decision was “too little too late”.

Calling it the “ultimate humiliation” for Andrew, the broadcaster described how Andre will now be “exiled to the countryside to live in obscurity”.

It said the news “cements the deepest split in the British royal family in decades”.

“The question now: whether King Charles and the British establishment have done enough to prevent Andrew’s association with Epstein from engulfing the monarchy.”

open image in gallery CNN called the move “extraordinary” but asked whether the King’s decision was “too little too late”. ( CNN )

The Royal formerly known as prince

The New York Post dubbed Andrew as “disgraced” and highlighted the palace’s reference to the victims and survivors of abuse in their statement.

The statement says the King and Queen’s sympathies “have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse”.

open image in gallery The New York Post dubbed Andrew as “disgraced” and highlighted the palace’s reference to the victims and survivors of abuse in their statement. ( New York Post )

The Washington Post said the King had taken “decisive action against his brother” in what the palace said was “deemed necessary”.

It said the move “underscores the king’s determination to protect the monarchy’s reputation, even at the cost of permanently stripping his younger brother of the titles and privileges he has held since birth”.

It said the removal process represents “the most vigorous royal intervention in a scandal that has plagued the family for years.”

open image in gallery The Washington Post said the King had taken “decisive action against his brother” in what the palace said was “deemed necessary”. ( The Washington Post )

The Prince is no longer

German paper Der Spiegel also led with the story, saying “King Charles has had enough” and is “officially holding his brother accountable”.

The paper said “this is primarily thanks to a courageous woman”, Virginia Giuffre, who’s posthumous memoir “achieved what would otherwise likely have been swept under the rug time and time again”.

The paper wrote: “Giuffre fought bravely and persistently to transform the very dark chapters of her young life into brighter ones.”

open image in gallery German paper Der Spiegel also led with the story, saying “King Charles has had enough” and is “officially holding his brother accountable”. ( Der Spiegel )

Elsewhere in Europe, French newspaper Le Monde said it is “almost unprecedented for a British prince or princess to be stripped of that title”.

“It last happened in 1919, when Prince Ernest Augustus, who was a UK royal and also a prince of Hanover, had his British title removed for siding with Germany during World War I.”

open image in gallery Elsewhere in Europe, French newspaper Le Monde said it is “almost unprecedented for a British prince or princess to be stripped of that title”. ( Le Monde )

How The Independent covered the news