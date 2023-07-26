Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who served 17 years behind bars for a rape he did not commit has been cleared by the Court of Appeal.

Andrew Malkinson, 57, was found guilty of raping a woman in Greater Manchester in 2003 and the following year he was jailed for life with a minimum term of seven years.

However, his barrister Edward Henry KC told the court on Wednesday that because he maintained he was innocent and “would not falsely confess to abhorrent crimes which he did not commit”, Mr Malkinson served a further 10 years in jail after his tariff expired.

Overturning his convictions, for two counts of rape and one of choking or strangling with intent to commit rape, Lord Justice Holroyde said Mr Malkinson could “leave the court free and no longer be subject to the conditions of licence”.

The 57-year-old’s case was referred to the court in January by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates potential miscarriages of justice, after recently-obtained DNA evidence linked another potential suspect to the crime.

At the time of Mr Malkinson’s trial, there was no DNA evidence linking him to the crime and the prosecution case against him was based solely on identification evidence.

