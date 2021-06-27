Andrew Marr had ‘very nasty’ Covid despite being double jabbed and believes he caught at G7 in Cornwall

BBC presenter Andrew Marr has revealed he suffered a “nasty” bout of Covid-19 despite having already received both vaccine doses.

The journalist told viewers on his flagship show that he thinks he got the disease while covering the G7 summit in Cornwall earlier this month. When interviewing London mayor Sadiq Khan he said: “I think I got mine at the G7 in Cornwall.”

He also said: “I had a bit of Covid last week despite being double-jabbed, and very nasty it was too.”

In a later segment while interviewing Sir Peter Hornby, the chairman of virus advisory group Nervtag, Marr mentioned again that he had Covid-19.

He said: “I’d been double jabbed earlier in the spring and felt, if not king of the world, at least almost entirely immune. And yet I got it, was I just unlucky?”

Sir Peter responded that he was unlucky and added that although the vaccines were “remarkably effective” at preventing hospitalisations and death, they are “less effective” at preventing infection.

He added: “So although you were sick you were not hospitalised and there wasn’t’ any fatality and that is probably because of the vaccination.”

Marr described his experience with Covid as “really really quite unpleasant” and said his symptoms were similar to that of a summer cold.

The BBC stalwart also thanked his colleague Nick Robinson who stood in for him on last Sunday’s show.

Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 is expected to self-isolate for 10 days.