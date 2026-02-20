Andrew arrested: Questions and answers about an extraordinary day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor made headlines around the world as the latest dramatic development in the former prince’s continued downfall.

Here, the Press Association looks at how it all unfolded.

– Why was Andrew arrested?

Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. He is accused of sharing sensitive information with Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

– Where was Andrew arrested and by whom?

Andrew was arrested in Sandringham early on the morning of Thursday February 19 2026 (his 66th birthday) by Thames Valley Police.

– What is misconduct in public office?

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the offence is defined as “serious wilful abuse or neglect of the power or responsibilities of the public office held”.

It carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

– Do we know anything about the type of information he is accused of sharing?

Thames Valley Police previously said the force was reviewing allegations after emails released by the US department of justice appeared to show Andrew sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with Epstein.

– Anything specific?

One email from the files, dated November 2010, appeared to be forwarded by Andrew five minutes after being sent by his then-special adviser Amir Patel.

Another, on Christmas Eve 2010, appeared to show Andrew sent Epstein a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand province in Afghanistan.

– Has Andrew recently moved house?

Andrew temporarily relocated to Wood Farm on the King’s private Sandringham estate in Norfolk this month after leaving Royal Lodge, while waiting for his new home, Marsh Farm, to be ready nearby.

– How long was Andrew held in custody?

Andrew was held in custody for around 11 hours before he was released under investigation.

He was pictured slouching and looking drained and exhausted in the back of a vehicle as he left Aylsham police station in Norfolk on Thursday evening.

– Did the King comment on the arrest?

Charles issued a statement on Thursday in which he insisted the “law must take its course” as he expressed his “deep concern” over allegations of misconduct in public office against his younger brother.

The King stripped the former duke of his right to be a prince and his Duke of York title four months ago amid the ongoing scandal surrounding Andrew’s links to Epstein.

– Was the King or any other members of the royal family out and about on Thursday?

Yes, Charles chatted with designer Stella McCartney at London Fashion Week, the Queen attended orchestral performances and met musicians at Sinfonia Smith Square Hall in the capital, and the Princess Royal attended a planned visit to a West Yorkshire prison on Thursday afternoon.

– Has a member of the royal family ever been arrested?

King Charles I was imprisoned by Oliver Cromwell nearly 380 years ago during the civil war and put under house arrest at Hampton Court Palace in 1647. Andrew is the most senior member of the royal family in modern times to be arrested.

– How is Donald Trump feeling about the arrest?

Mr Trump said the arrest was “very sad”. The US president added: “I think it’s so bad for the royal family.” Mr Trump praised the King, and said he “would be coming to our country very soon”.

The president said: “When I see that, it’s a very sad thing. To see it, and to see what’s going on with his brother, who’s obviously coming to our country very soon, and he’s a fantastic man, the King, so I think it’s a very sad thing.”

– Is this the only issue UK police are looking at in relation to the Epstein files?

A number of police forces across the UK are assessing information released as part of the Epstein files document dump.

Officers from Surrey, Bedfordshire, Essex, Norfolk, the West Midlands, Wiltshire and Scotland have all said they are reviewing information.

– What does the arrest mean for Andrew and what is next for the former prince?

The arrest gave police the power to search Andrew’s homes, and formal questions could be put to him at interview. The CPS will now need to make a decision about charging him.

– Has Andrew commented on these allegations?

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing over his Epstein links, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

– How does the public feel about the royal family at the moment?

An Ipsos poll of 1,086 adults from February 13 to 16 found the Prince of Wales’ favourability rating with the public had fallen eight points to 63% since a similar survey in November.

Kate had dropped seven points to 62%, Anne was down nine points at 53%, Charles’s rating fell five points to 48%, and Andrew’s stood at 5%, down four points.