Police ‘making progress’ on probe into claims Andrew shared reports with Epstein

Thames Valley Police have held discussions with specialists from the Crown Prosecution Service about allegations that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The force said: “While we cannot provide timescales over when a decision as to whether a criminal investigation will be opened, we can assure you that Thames Valley Police is making progress as quickly as possible.”

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said they were leading the assessment of allegations relating to misconduct in public office, which specifically related to documents within the United States Department of Justice’s Epstein files.

“As part of this assessment, we have engaged in discussions with specialist crown prosecutors from the CPS,” Mr Wright said.

“We will provide updates as and when they are available, but at this stage it would be inappropriate to discuss further specifics of this work.

“During an assessment phase, information is evaluated to determine whether a criminal offence is suspected and whether a full investigation is required. Allegations of misconduct in public office involve particular complexities, and therefore an assessment must be conducted carefully and thoroughly.”

Earlier on Wednesday Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson told journalists they were “in close contact” with both the Metropolitan and Thames Valley police, but have not been asked for formal advice yet.

“In complex and sensitive cases, the CPS and the police do work together,” he said.

“And I’m sure in respect of the investigation that has been announced, we will do so.”

Emails released by the US department of justice earlier this month appear to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Files released by US authorities also include claims a woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew in 2010.

Separately, the Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into Lord Peter Mandelson over alleged misconduct in public office.

The inquiry is linked to allegations that Lord Mandelson sent market-sensitive information to the paedophile financier Epstein while he was business secretary during the financial crisis.

Mr Parkinson said he was confident the CPS could advise police over the offence of misconduct in public office, which is a common law crime that is not considered to be well-defined.

He said: “The issue when you’re advising on criminal cases, it’s very rarely about what the law is, it’s about the application of the law in the context.

“I’m confident we would be able to give advice.”