Controversial influencer Andrew Tate will not be able to leave Romania ahead of his upcoming trial, where he will face charges of human trafficking and rape.

Social media sensation Andrew Tate, who is known best for expressing misogynistic views online, was indicted in mid-2023 along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

They deny allegations the allegations and “remain dedicated to clearing their names and reputation in the court of law”, their lawyer said.

With a trial date still to be set, the siblings had previously been allowed to leave Romania as long as they remained within the 27-member European Union.

But on Tuesday the Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled in favour of prosecutors who challenged the decision, meaning the pair now cannot leave Romania.

Andrew Tate strikes a pose at the Court of Appeals in Bucharest on Tuesday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“The court has ruled and we respect its decision. Tristan and Andrew Tate will fully comply with the Court’s decision as well as the obligations included in the judicial control, just as they have done so far,” said Eugen Vidineac, a lawyer for the brothers.

“They remain dedicated to clearing their names and reputation in the court of law.”

The Tate brothers, who are both former kickboxers and dual British-US citizens, were arrested in December 2022 near Bucharest along with two Romanian women.

All four defendants were formally charged in June last year with forming a group to traffic women, allegations they all deny.

Andrew, 37, and Tristan, 36, are also facing charges of rape.

Andrew Tate, who has amassed 9.7 million followers on the social media platform X, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him.

Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan waiting inside at the Court of Appeals in Bucharest ( AP )

He was previously banned from various social media platforms for misogynistic views and hate speech.

“God has made a plan for me, and I am following his decisions,” Tate told reporters in court on Tuesday.

“If I get shot in the head, I get shot in the head. If I get free, I get free. If I stay home, I stay home. I’m happy. I’m not emotionally involved in any of the process. I’m going to follow the law. I’m going to respect the Romanian judicial system. Whatever they decide, I will do.”

In April, a court in Bucharest ruled that their trial could go ahead after finding the case made the legal criteria, but did not set a date for it to begin.

The ruling came after the legal case had been discussed for months in the preliminary chamber stages, a process in which the defendants can challenge prosecutors’ evidence and case file.

After the Tate brothers’ arrest, they were held for three months in police detention before being moved to house arrest. They were later restricted to the Bucharest municipality and the surrounding Ilfov county, and later to all of Romania.