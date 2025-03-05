Starmer faces call for urgent US extradition of Andrew Tate to UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey has called on Sir Keir Starmer to request the “urgent extradition” of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan from America to face justice in the UK.

The self-described misogynist and his brother left Romania for the US last Thursday, where they were being investigated for crimes including human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering. They have denied all wrongdoing.

Speaking in PMQs, Mr Davey pointed out that four British women had also accused Tate and his brother of rape and human trafficking and police in the UK had issued arrest warrants for them.

He asked: “Does the prime minister agree that people who are wanted by British Police of such appalling crimes should stand trial in our country?

“And given his assessment that President Trump really is a reliable ally, will his government request an urgent extradition of the Tate brothers?”

Mr Davey’s question to Mr Starmer received cheers in the House of Commons as the prime minister prepared to respond.

He said: “This is a live issue as he’ll appreciate, therefore I’ll tread carefully. The principle is absolutely clear that justice must be done in all cases, including in this case. But I won’t go into the details because this is a live case, as he knows.”

This isn’t the first time the MP for Kingston & Surbiton has called for the extradition of the Tate brothers, as he commented on their decision to leave Romania while under investigation.

He said on X: “Andrew Tate has been accused of rape and human trafficking in the UK.

“An attempt by the Trump administration to stand in the way of Britain's justice system would be deeply wrong. The Tate brothers must face justice here in the UK.”

The Tate brothers had been under a travel ban which prevented them from leaving Romania while under investigation until Thursday last week, despite the fact they have UK-US dual nationality. Their extradition to the UK is set to be organised once their case in Romania finishes.

Romania’s anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, said prosecutors had approved a “request to modify the obligation preventing the defendants from leaving Romania”.

The agency added: “These include the requirement to appear before judicial authorities whenever summoned.

“The defendants have been warned that deliberately violating these obligations may result in judicial control being replaced with a stricter deprivation of liberty measure.”

Romania’s ministers denied that the Trump administration had put any pressure on the justice system regarding the case against the brothers.

Trump, who at the time was meeting with Starmer in the Oval Office, said of their arrival in Florida: “I know nothing about that. I don't know, you're saying he's on a plane right now? I just know nothing about it. We'll check it out. We'll let you know.”

Florida governor Ron DeSantis made it clear that they were not “welcome” in Florida with “that type of conduct”.

They also face a criminal investigation in the state, as Florida's attorney general, James Uthmeier, said investigators have issued search warrants and subpoenas as part of a "now-active" inquiry.

Already, the brothers face a civil suit in the States from a woman alleging they coerced her into sex work and defamed her after she gave evidence to Romania authorities. They have denied these allegations.

Tate’s accusers in the UK said the news that they had left Romania for the US had “retraumatised” them.

In a joint statement, the four women said: “We are in disbelief and feel retraumatised by the news that the Romanian authorities have given into pressure from the Trump administration to allow Andrew Tate to travel around Europe and to the US.

“We can only hope that the British authorities finally take action, do something about this terrifying unfolding situation and ensure he faces justice in the UK.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...