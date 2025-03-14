More Andrew Tate content could be removed from Spotify

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More Andrew Tate podcasts could be removed from Spotify after the streaming platform took down content about “pimping hoes”, the PA news agency understands.

Several of Tate’s podcasts were recently removed from the audio streaming service including a “pimping hoes degree” course, although others remain available, such as a podcast on “how to get girls fast and easy”.

The move comes days after prosecutors said triple killer Kyle Clifford searched for one of the controversial social media influencer’s podcasts less than 24 hours before he murdered his ex-partner Louise Hunt, her sister Hannah Hunt and their mother Carol Hunt.

Tate, alongside his brother Tristan Tate, is facing criminal proceedings in both Romania and the UK on charges such as human trafficking and rape – which both men “unequivocally deny” – and a criminal investigation has recently been launched into the pair in Florida.

According to technology website 404 Media, the “pimping hoes” podcast disappeared after Spotify employees raised concerns about the streaming giant hosting Tate’s content on a company Slack channel.

Spotify does not remove content based on an individual’s off-platform behaviour or reputation, and the removal process was already underway prior to the messages, PA understands.

It is also understood the platform constantly reviews content and more of Tate’s podcasts could be removed if they violate Spotify policy.

Distributors can re-upload Tate’s content but it will be removed again if found to be in violation.

The Spotify website says: “Some content on our platform may not be to each individual’s liking or is content that Spotify endorses.”

A petition demanding Spotify remove Tate’s content has reached more than 100,000 signatures and claims his courses “actively teach men how to manipulate, control, and profit from the exploitation of women”.

Spotify’s platform rules say it does not allow for a variety of dangerous content, including that which praises, supports, or calls for violence against a person or group of people based on protected characteristics, or incites or threatens serious physical harm or acts of violence against a specific target or specific group.

At Clifford’s sentencing hearing on Tuesday, prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said the killer’s decision to “turn to” Tate’s podcast the night before the murders was “no coincidence”.

Cambridge Crown Court previously heard the killings were fuelled by the “violent misogyny promoted” by Tate, with Ms Morgan labelling the influencer as the “poster boy for misogynists”.

In Romania, the Tate brothers are facing allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

In the UK, Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for separate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Those allegations, which the two brothers “unequivocally deny”, date back to 2012-2015.

Earlier in March, Florida attorney general James Uthmeier said on social media he had ordered a criminal inquiry into the Tate brothers after the pair flew to the US state from Romania when their travel ban was lifted.