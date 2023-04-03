Andrew Tate suggests he could be shot after release from prison

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andrew Tate has suggested that he will be murdered and that a “bullet will be the chosen utensil of pacification.”

The divisive internet personality has sent a number of cryptic messages from his Twitter account since his release from prison on Friday and subsequent house arrest in Bucharest, Romania.

In a post in the early hours of Monday morning the former kickboxer said he anticipates being shot as all the other “silencing attempts” have failed.

He said: “I prepare my body to absorb the brutal kinetics of piercing lead.

“As all other silencing attempts fail, and stage 3 approaches - I anticipate a bullet will be the chosen utensil of pacification.

“I can only pray and prepare I will force myself to breathe the best I can I promise.”

Tate does not elaborate on who he believes will try and shoot him or what motive they have.

Andrew Tate paces and smokes cigar hours after house arrest release from jail (Andrew Tate)

The social media post comes just days after Tate was released from prison, along with his brother Tristan Tate, after they won an appeal to replace their detention with house arrest.

The pair were initially detained in late December along with two Romanian women and are accused of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The duo will remain under house arrest until April 29. None of the four has yet been formally indicted.

Shortly after being released, Tate said he wanted to thank the judges “who heard us today, because they were very attentive and they listened to us, and they let us free.”

Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan stand outside a police detention facility in Bucharest, Romania (AP)

“I have no resentment in my heart for the country of Romania or for anybody else,” he said. “I just believe in the truth — I truly believe that justice will be served in the end. There is zero percent chance of me being convicted for something I’ve not done.”

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT said in a statement after the December arrests that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were allegedly subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and sexually exploited by members of the alleged crime group.

The agency said victims were lured with pretenses of love and later intimidated, placed under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for the financial gain of the crime group.

In January, Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest linked with the Tate brothers and towed away a fleet of luxury cars that included a Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari and a Porsche.

They reported seizing assets worth an estimated $3.9 million. Tate unsuccessfully appealed the asset seizure.