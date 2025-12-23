Andy Burnham apologises for GMP historic failings towards LGBTQ+ people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has apologised for historic police failings towards LGBTQ+ people.

In a letter to the Peter Tatchell Foundation, who have been seeking apologies for “the past homophobic persecution” of LGBTQ+ people by UK police forces, Mr Burnham acknowledged the “unacceptable discrimination and the pain and suffering” caused by police failures.

He said: “There is no doubt in my mind whatsoever that the LGBTQ+ community historically were treated shamefully by this country and clearly subject to discrimination in many ways.

“That discrimination did not only play out in policing, but in all public services and beyond, though I of course acknowledge the distinct consequences of discriminatory and targeted policing.

“Fortunately, as you acknowledge, things have moved dramatically forward since the 1980s and 1990s.”

He continued: “As Mayor of Greater Manchester, I acknowledge the unacceptable discrimination and the pain and suffering it caused. I apologise to all LGBTQ+ people in Greater Manchester and across the UK for the past failing of GMP in this regard.”

Mr Burnham’s comment comes as Greater Manchester Police chief constable Sir Stephen Watson has faced criticism for refusing to apologise on behalf of his force, as he said that to do so could be seen as “superficial and merely performative”.

open image in gallery GMP Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson has said apologising could be seen as ‘performative’ ( PA Wire )

Activist Peter Tatchell has said that Greater Manchester Police was once “one of the most homophobic police forces in the UK”, citing comments made by 1980s chief constable Sir James Anderton who said that “gay men dying of Aids were ‘swirling around in a human cesspit of their own making’.

“Motivated by his homophobic religious beliefs, he ordered the police to ‘go after’ LGBTs.”

More than 20 chief constables across the UK have apologised for their history of homophobia, including those for City of London, Sussex, Merseyside, Police Scotland, Northumberland, and Durham. The Police Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police has also apologised.

Mr Tatchell said that “GMP has so far refused to do the same. We urge Stephen Watson to do so.”

The Independent understands that there is no change in GMP’s stance at this stage.

The Greater Manchester Mayor commented on Sir Stephen’s comments, acknowledging in his letter that while the Chief Constable hadn’t acceded Mr Tatchell’s request, he believed it was “considered and respectful.”

open image in gallery Peter Tatchell has been campaigning for recognition from forces about the homophobic past of the police ( PA )

“It is important for me to point out that Mayors and Police and Crime commissioners have no statutory powers to instruct chief constables, as in law they are operationally independent.”

Mr Tatchell said: “I am grateful to Andy Burnham for his clear and unequivocal apology for the historic mistreatment of LGBT+ people by Greater Manchester Police.

“However, it is deeply disappointing that the Chief Constable continues to refuse to say sorry. A mayoral apology, welcome though it is, cannot substitute for an apology from the police force that carried out these abuses.

“An official GMP apology would be a powerful act of accountability, reconciliation and trust-building with LGBT+ communities. We urge the Chief Constable to follow the example set by Mayor Burnham and other police chiefs across Britain.

“Our foundation will continue to campaign for a full and formal apology from Greater Manchester Police.”