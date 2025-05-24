Infected blood victims ‘left in dark’ over compensation, Andy Burnham warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Victims of the infected blood scandal have been “left in the dark” about when they will receive compensation a year after a sweeping inquiry report was published, Andy Burnham has said.

The Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, who served as health secretary under Gordon Brown, also called for criminal investigations into the scandal.

The Infected Blood Inquiry, which published its seminal report a year ago, concluded the scandal “could largely have been avoided” and there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth.

More than 30,000 people in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.

And more than 3,000 people have died as a result while survivors are living with lifelong health implications.

A compensation scheme was announced the day after the report was published.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Week In Westminster programme, Mr Burnham said it “pains me” to hear victims are still without compensation a year after the scheme was launched.

The Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA) has said, as of May 6, 106 compensation payments have been made, totalling more than £96 million.

Mr Burnham, who has campaigned on behalf of victims, added: “We thought, didn’t we, after the public inquiry reported that the whole of the British state would say, ‘right, now we put things right, and we do it quickly’.

“Firstly, there’s just the delays and they’re left in the dark, and so many people just left waiting. There’s the randomness of it.”

Compensation awards appear to be made via a “lottery” the mayor claimed, insisting they should instead be given out “on the basis of people’s need and the level of their condition”.

Mr Burnham added: “It’s just wrong that people have been dying weekly ever since the public inquiry reported without any compensation at all. How does anybody in Whitehall justify that?”

The former health secretary stood by previous comments in which he said he believed there had been a criminal cover-up behind the scandal.

“This is a systematic cover-up all the way through the system that went on for decades under all governments,” he said.

Mr Burnham added: “It has got to be the case that alongside the compensation, there has to be criminal investigation.

“Because I know as secretary of state, I was given untrue briefings that contained that line – that nobody was supposedly knowingly given unsafe blood – but the warnings had been given to the Department of Health, many, many years before.”